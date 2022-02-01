Norman North found itself in danger of getting run out of its own gym by fifth-ranked Mustang on Tuesday night. The Timberwolves trailed by 10 points after one quarter and by as many as 15 points with time winding down in the first half.
The Broncos were making their shots, and had limited star player Jeremiah Johnson to three points.
But Kellen McCoy’s team didn’t panic, and started punching back. The Timberwolves, behind guard Kevin Overton’s nine second-quarter points, ended the first half on a 7-2 run to cut the lead to 10 points (39-29).
Johnson would find his rhythm after intermission and the Timberwolves rallied late for a 63-62 win.
“We got ourselves in a little bit of a hole,” McCoy said. “But we didn’t get out of control, we didn’t lose our confidence, we didn’t lose faith. We just kept battling, everybody was very very coachable. and we continued to just grind.”
The second half belonged to Johnson, who erupted for 24 points, including 14 in the third quarter to help Norman North pull to within 49-45. His breakaway dunk with about four minutes left in the game made the score 56-52. About a minute later, Johnson followed a missed shot by Nate Lancaster to make it 56-54.
Following a basket by Mustang’s Jacobe Johnson to extend the lead to 58-54, Johnson answered with a 3-point shot to make it 58-57 with 1:56 left. But Mustang senior Ethan Scott, drained his third 3-pointer of the half to give the Broncos a 61-57 lead.
Johnson tried to answer Scott’s bomb with one of his own but was fouled. He made two of three free throws to pull Norman North to within 61-59. With a chance to tie the game, Overton, who finished with 18 points, drained two free throws to make it 61-61 with about a minute remaining.
Mustang regained the lead on a free throw by Jacobe Johnson, who led all scorers with 27 points for the Broncos (13-5).
McCoy called a timeout with just under 24 seconds left in the game. After the timeout, Jeremiah Johnson got the ball with time running out and scored the game-winner on a drive to the basket.
Mustang missed two shots before the final buzzer sounded to give Norman North the improbable win.
• Mustang girls pull away from Norman North in second half: Fourth-ranked Mustang proved to be too much for the inexperienced Timberwolves, pulling away in the second half for a 50-31 win.
Al Beal’s squad fell behind early against the Broncos, who led 14-2 after one quarter, thanks in part to five Norman turnovers. But the Timberwolves fought back behind the shooting of freshman Blake Miller (six points) and senior Sarah Lindley (four points) to close out the second quarter on a 12-0 run.
The 23-18 halftime deficit, however, was as close as the Timberwolves (3-14) would get. Mustang (14-4) found its shooting range after intermission. Back-to-back three-point shots by guard Randi Harding gave Mustang a 39-24 lead with 1:12 remaining in the third quarter.
“I just think they wore us down,” Beal said. “That’s a physical team out there. Sometimes when you get fatigued you make errors, and we did that in the second half.”
Beal praised his team for continuing to fight despite being matched up once against against a more physical, more athletic and more experienced team.
“I couldn’t be prouder of these kids, just with the effort they give,” he said. “So many teams that have the number of losses or face the adversity they have, they would have folded up.