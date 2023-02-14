The Norman North boys basketball team had led for most of the game, but needed to find a way to tip the scales in their favor late against Yukon on senior night.
An opportunity presented itself with just inside three minutes remaining in the game. With the Timberwolves holding a four-point lead, Yukon head coach Kevin Ritter was called for a technical foul.
Nate Lancaster went to the line and sunk both free throws to extend Norman North’s lead to six. Then, the Timberwolves inbounded the ball in their own backcourt against an aggressive defensive press.
Senior forward Ben Moser was left wide open and dribbled it into the paint for an open dunk. In a little over a minute, the Timberwolves’ four-point lead turned into a 68-57 advantage with 1:38 left to play.
The Timberwolves would hold on for a 75-64 win, their second-straight and sixth in the last seven games.
“It was great,” Moser said about senior night. “Last year we lost which was a heart-breaking moment, but I just love seeing some of the guys that don’t play as much get in. It was a great moment.”
Yukon guard Dylan Snow never let the Timberwolves build a comfortable lead.
Snow scored 16 of the Millers’ 30 first half points on seven of nine shooting. The Timberwolves switched to a zone defense in the second half to try to limit his scoring ability, but Snow continued to find ways to impact the game in other ways.
Snow only had two makes from the field in the second half, but was a perfect seven-for-seven from the free throw line.
“Really it was our energy,” Norman North senior forward Maddox Hamilton said. “It’s a different night, we’re all trying to have fun, but coach told us to lock back in and keep the defensive pressure up and really locking down Dylan Snow. Gotta give credit to him, he had a great game.”
The Timberwolves gave up a quick 7-0 run right before halftime to enter the break trailing 30-29 and had a 44-40 advantage entering the final period. Norman North separated itself in the fourth quarter, scoring 31 points and only allowing eight made field goals on the defensive end.
The Millers did the majority of their damage in the second half on the free throw line, knocking down 15 of 16 attempts.
The Timberwolves’ last six games have all been decided by 11 points or fewer and they’re 5-1 in those contests.
“It’s crazy to think how many close games we’ve had and how many games where it’s been tied with a minute left,” NNHS head coach Kellen McCoy said. “Our guys have a ton of experience in those situations. They know what to do. I think they could probably play the last two minutes of a close game without us on the bench by now.”
Timberwolves dominate third quarter, cruise to win on senior night
Seleh Harmon dribbled into the paint, spun and found Olivia Watkins open underneath the basket.
Watkins missed the layup, but got her own miss and banked it in. On the ensuing possession, Watkins made a nice read on defense to pick off a pass at the top of the key.
The sophomore was fouled on a layup attempt on the other end and got the free throw to fall to complete a three-point-play. The Timberwolves got a stop on defense and quickly advanced the ball to Harmon for an open 3-pointer on the right wing.
Harmon knocked it down to complete a 15-0 run heading into the final quarter of play.
The run helped Norman North earn a 56-43 win on senior night, its fifth in the last six games.
“I just like that even when we have difficult situations they don’t drop their head and they play together as a team,” NNHS head coach Al Beal said. “We get in trouble when we start playing individually.”
The Timberwolves led by as few as four points midway through the third quarter, but dominated the Millers down the stretch to lead by as many as 17. Norman North was able to cruise to a 13-point win despite scoring just five points in the fourth quarter.
Harmon finished with 22 points with three, 3-pointers on the night, and Watkins added another 14 points. Yukon's Gabrielle Tilly was the game's leading scorer with 25 points with 14 of those points coming in the first half.
Hannah Fields scored 11 points and had 11 rebounds and four steals on her senior night.
“I’m not an emotional person, but I’m so proud of our seniors, because of what they went through last year,” Beal said. “The effort that they put into summer work and everything else to get into this position. I can’t think of a group or a class that deserves this more than this senior class after what they went through last year.”
The Timberwolves have been one of the most improved teams in the state this season, going 13-9 after winning just four games all of last season. The team is led by a trio of seniors (Fields, Aubrey Tucker and Avery Robbins) that have played a key role in the team’s quick turnaround this season.
Robbins was active all night in the paint with seven rebounds and Tucker finished the night with two points and an assist.
Norman North closes out the regular season on Friday on the road against Westmoore before the regional tournament next week.
“They just have to keep trusting each other and keep playing as a team. If we do that, I feel good about our chances against anybody in the state,” Beal said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.