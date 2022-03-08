Norman North has come a long way this season.
After replacing eight seniors from last year’s squad, the Timberwolves have navigated a roller coaster of a season to bring themselves back to the state tournament.
The T-Wolves struggles began early in the season, losing three of their first seven games before dropping three of four games during a stretch in early January. North coach Kellen McCoy said it was clear the team was getting frustrated early in the season.
But by continuing to work and trust in their teammates, the Timberwolves have won eight of their last 10 games heading into their first round matchup.
The addition of a pair of transfer guards, Kevin Overton and Jeremiah Johnson, played a key role in Norman North’s success this season.
“It was really great for those two to come in and help us this season and they’ve been great additions to our program,” McCoy said.
Overton, a senior from Midwest City, and Johnson, a junior from Putnam City North, were longtime friends who had been playing on basketball teams together since they were young kids. Still, neither had any idea that they would both be coming to Norman North until Overton showed up to his first practice.
“Since then, we’ve been in the gym, really like every day, building that connection on the court,” Johnson said.
There are also similarities between the two players, particularly in their ability to run the floor on offense.
Both players are tall for their positions (Johnson is 6-foot-3 and Overton is 6-foot-5) and are able to use their extra length to finish at the rim and shoot over shorter defenders. They’ve also developed a great chemistry due to how much they’ve played together over the years.
That doesn’t mean the transition has been easy.
Many of their teammates didn’t have much experience playing in varsity games and this season were asked to play big minutes against some of the best teams in the state. Still, of the team’s first six losses, only one was decided by seven points or more.
“(Overton and Johnson) were probably frustrated, honestly,” McCoy said. “It was frustrating for everybody. There was a lot of change, so we just tried to preach to be patient and stay together and just continue to buy-in and invest in what we’re trying to do. I think that’s part of what’s kind of gotten us to where we are now.”
Despite the tough stretches, the season has given NNHS fans a glimpse of the team’s potential.
Overton and Johnson have been important to the T-Wolves’ success, but the team has needed other players to step up in key moments this season. McCoy said many of the team’s biggest wins have come in games in which Overton and Johnson weren’t the leading scorers.
Junior Nate Lancaster has proven to be a dangerous outside scoring threat, while Jole Atkinson and Ben Moser have made huge strides in the post.
“When we’re hitting on all cylinders, and those guys and Jeremiah and Kevin are making plays and getting other guys involved, we’re really tough to beat,” McCoy said.
Norman North’s march to the state tournament included a dramatic win over Johnson’s former team in the regional championship game, as Putnam City North score a tough layup to take a one-point lead with 14 seconds remaining in the game.
The T-Wolves looked to Overton on the final possession, who drove in the lane and scored to help Norman North secure a regional title.
While it was Overton against Putnam City North, Johnson has also been a leader in crunch time, and both have become Norman North’s go-to option with the game on the line.
“At this point in time, me and him have earned a lot of things because of how we’ve played in Oklahoma basketball over the last four years,” Overton said. “It has its pressures. It’s just living in the moment and not thinking about it too much and do what you can to deliver.”
The T-Wolves will face No. 1 seed Booker T. Washington on Thursday at the Lloyd Noble Center at 3:30 p.m. The Hornets enter the game having lost just two games all season.