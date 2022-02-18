Norman native Trae Young received a hero’s welcome Friday night at Norman North, where he became the first student-athlete in Norman Public Schools history to have his jersey retired.
The former T-Wolves point guard and current NBA All-Star was greeted with chants of “Ice Trae,” “Ice Trae” when he entered the gym. Family, friends, former teachers and coaches and teammates were among those who awaited him at halfcourt. A capacity crowd cheered madly.
“This is an unbelievable honor for me,” Young said. “But I couldn’t do this without everybody here.”
Young, 23, starred for Norman North from 2013 to 2017. He averaged 25 points per game as a sophomore and 34 points per game as a junior. As a senior, he averaged 42.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists. Young is the state of Oklahoma’s all-time leading scorer in basketball.
“I’ve had this dream of doing big things since I was a kid,” he said. “I’ve always dreamed about having my jersey retired. This is an unreal feeling.”
With that, Young, whose No. 11 jersey hangs on the wall above the gym’s east basket, thanked everyone for coming and posed for selfies with the student section, where white T-shirts with Young’s initials in black letters dominated.
“I’m forever a T-Wolve,” he said.
After graduating in 2017, Young played basketball for the University of Oklahoma, becoming the first Division 1 player to lead the country in points and assists.
He was drafted No. 3 in the 2018 NBA Draft by the Atlanta Hawks. He’s averaging 28 points, nine assists and four rebounds a game and will be making his second All-Star game appearance Sunday.
The buzz in the air Friday started when Norman North’s junior varsity took the floor for warmups, about three hours before Young was scheduled to appear.
The anticipation continued to build as Dan Quinn gym filled to capacity. It reached a crescendo when Young, a Norman native, walked inside.
“What’s up?” he asked the crowd. “I’m speechless right now.”