Norman North came out firing against lowly Yukon on Tuesday night. The Timberwolves kept right on firing, even after coach Kellen McCoy emptied the bench in the fourth quarter.
Jeremiah Johnson led the way, knocking down five of his team’s 11 3-pointers in a 73-43 rout. Johnson scored 14 of his game-high 19 points in the first half, when the Timberwolves built a 27-15 halftime lead.
Teammate Kevin Overton was nearly as impressive, scoring 11 of his 13 points in the first half, including a dunk and a three-pointer. By the end of the third quarter, Overton and Johnson had combined for 32 of Norman North’s 47 points and the lead ballooned to 18.
“They’re very good players and they made some shots,” said Yukon coach Kevin Ritter. “We did not do a very good job of trying to make other people beat us. We didn’t take those two away and that makes it hard.”
Johnson, a 16-point-per-game scorer, made four of his 3-pointers in the first half. He brought the crowd to its feet when he assisted on an alley ooop dunk by Overton early in the third quarter.
“We just wanted to come out and get a big win, especially since playoffs are going to come,” Johnson said. “So we just wanted to make a statement for everybody that we’re playing against that we’re not playing around.”
McCoy sat his starters in the fourth quarter and the move paid off. Greg Worth and Owen Eshelman combined for 15 points off the bench, with Worth making three 3-pointers.
There would be no repeat of an early season meeting between the two teams, when Norman North built a 20-point lead but held on to win.
“It was really good for us to be able to get some of those other guys minutes and some confidence going into the playoffs because we’re going to need quite a few guys to make a run,” McCoy said. “I’m proud of our effort defensively, rebounding the ball, guys did a good job, came together, got some stops, were able to get out in transition. Really really proud of how unselfish our guys played.”
The Timberwolves (16-5) finish the regular season at home Friday against Westmoore. Brayden Dutton scored 10 points and Kaden Morey added eight points to lead Yukon (4-18).
Yukon girls 25, Norman North 20: The Norman North girls found themselves in another winnable game against the Yukon, but couldn’t find their shots in the first half or the fourth quarter, when the Millerettes pulled away for a 25-20 win.
The Timberwolves led 20-19 at the end of three quarters, but Yukon (8-11) outscored the hosts 6-0 in the fourth quarter.
Norman North got plenty of good looks at the basket before halftime but made only three baskets and three free throws. The Timberwolves didn’t score their first basket, a layup by Whitney Wollenberg, until nearly five minutes had elapsed in the game.
Yukon, however, wasn’t shooting much better and the score was tied 9-9 at halftime.
A three-point-play by Camille Tyus gave Norman North its first lead at 14-11 with 5:32 left in the third quarter, but Yukon regained the lead, 16-14, on two free throws by Nariyah Parks and a three-point shot by Gabby Tilley. The Timberwolves tied the score on another Wollenberg layup. But Tilley dropped another 3-pointer to give the Millerettes a 19-16 lead.
Back came the Timberwolves on baskets by Blake Miller (four points) and Brooklyn Horton to take a 20-19 lead. Norman North (3-17) finishes the regular season Friday at home against Westmoore.