Mikayla Parks was honored for a memorable career with a place on the Oklahoma Coaches Association 2022 All-State girls basketball team.
A three-year starter coming into her senior season, Parks helped Norman High win state championships in 2019 and 2021. The playmaking combo-guard is committed to play at Kansas State next season.
Parks missed the first 18 games of the 2021-22 season after an ACL injury that she received during the offseason. She made her return in the Crosstown Clash and went on to average 10 points per game during her senior season.
The large schools will play the All-State game at Jenks High School on Thursday, July 28 at 8:30 p.m.