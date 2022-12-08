Norman North was very familiar with its opponent in the first round of the Joe Lawson Memorial Invitational on Thursday.
The Timberwolves faced Westmoore for the second time in under a week. Last time, the Jaguars caught fire from behind the arc with Evan Barber and Zach Hays.
This time around the T-Wolves were focused on keeping the pair of playmaking guards in check. Norman North ended up allowing just 22 points between the two, but it was the rest of the Westmoore team that was able to gash its defense for 33 points on 48% shooting.
Like with many of the Timberwolves’ games early this season, poor shooting and turnovers also played a big factor as Norman North dropped to 0-4 on the season with a 55-34 loss.
“I feel like we did a pretty good job on Barber, he only had eight points and I thought we did a decent job on Hays (14 points) too,” NNHS head coach Kellen McCoy said. “Their other guys hurt us. (Westmoore) did a really good job of continuing to be patient and not turn the ball over.”
Norman North was in a tied game going into the second quarter. Westmoore was dribbling out the clock with under a minute remaining when Hezakiah Green stole a cross-court pass and found Noah Jones streaking towards the basket for a three-point-play.
The Timberwolves scored just eight points in the third quarter as the Jaguars slowly expanded their lead. Norman North finished with 15 turnovers and only had one player (Noah Jones, 12 points) finish in the double figures in scoring.
Jones scored eight of his 12 points in the first half on two-of-five shooting, while going four-for-five from the charity stripe. Ben Moser and Nate Lancaster were each held without a made field goal in the second half after combining for eight points in the first half.
“All I know is just get back into the gym and work on it,” McCoy said about the team’s shooting. “I feel like our guys don’t take a bunch of bad shots, we just have to step up and knock them down, be confident around the basket and step up and knock down shots.”
Norman North won’t have long to dwell on its latest loss.
The Timberwolves now slide into the losers’ side of the bracket and will face OKC Storm on Friday at 4:30 p.m. at Norman North High School. The winner of that game will be playing on Saturday for a shot at a fifth-place finish in the tournament.
“We’ve got to figure out a way to win games,” McCoy said. “That’s kind of what I told them, there’s only so much you can say and this time we’ve got to start doing. Hopefully we can figure it out quick.”
