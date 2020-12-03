Norman North basketball: T-Wolves can play most any type of game

On the off chance the Westmoore boys throw Norman North a curve ball tonight, when the Timberwolves open their basketball season, North coach Kellen McCoy should be all right with it.
‘We’ve got some good pieces on this team,” he said Thursday. “We can play fast. We can play slow. We’ve got some options.”
As many or more than about everybody else, it would appear.
McCoy believes he may frequently go 9 or 10 players deep this season, but what he absolutely knows is he can go eight deep with players that have already been in the starting lineup or that have already played starter’s minutes.
In Jacob Yohn, Jaylon White and Caelin Hearne, North brings back a point guard, a combo guard and a wing, each one capable of handling the ball and slashing to the basket.
In Aiden Walker and Duncan Parham, each about 6-4, North brings back size and the willingness to play inside-out, even post up.
It is those five names who started the majority of the Timberwolves’ games a season ago.
Yet, North also brings back forward Kayden Carter, who was starting when last season began before losing his season to a broken leg. Additionally, Nate Lancaster and Gavin Frakes played a lot of basketball for North a year ago and they’re back, too.
The T-Wolves spent most of last season hovering in the second second half of the coach-voted Class 6A top 10. Both hopeful to host a regional and to reach the state tourney — had it been played — North managed neither when it was upset, sort of, by a very good Northwest Classen team on the first night of the postseason.
Now?
Now, presuming the green light to play remains green, the T-Wolves, a year older, better and more mature, are looking forward to a big season.
McCoy isn’t trying to fight what’s become the modern game, and would prefer layups, shots at or near the rim and 3-point attempts to just about any look from 8, 12, 15 or 18-feet.
At the same time, however, he’s perfectly willing to get those shots at or near the rim through any means, be it a slashing guard getting to the basket, a layup or dunk in transition, or even the old fashioned way, feeding the ball to one of his big men with position in the paint.
“We want to push the ball in transition,” McCoy said. “When we don’t, we want to attack the paint, get to the free-throw line and attack the rim. We want to be on the attack.”
On the same theme, a minute later, McCoy added, “We’ve got size and we’re going to use it. We want to either attack the basket or we want to shoot a 3.”
He wants to see something else tonight, too.
The North girls opened their season at Edmond North on Tuesday, but the North boys stayed home, the result of a COVID issue affecting the Huskies.
“Like I told the guys today, we’ve just got to be absolutely blessed that we get to play the game and hope we don’t get a note in the next 24 hours telling us that we can’t play the game,” McCoy said. “I want to see that appreciation.”
An appreciative team, of course, is likely a good team, too.