Norman North’s offense took a while to get rolling Friday and was never able to recover, eventually falling to Edmond Memorial in the first round of the area tournament.
The Bulldogs played tough defense inside the paint from the opening tip and forced the Timberwolves to beat them from the outside. When Norman North drove into the paint, two or three defenders were waiting to trap the ball handler.
By the end of the first quarter, the T-Wolves trailed 13-2 after taking just two shots from inside the arc and missing all seven of their attempts from deep.
“We didn’t make shots tonight,” NNHS head coach Kellen McCoy said. “Edmond Memorial did a good job of keeping their bodies in front of us and keeping us outside of the paint.”
The Bulldogs opened up the first quarter going 4-for-4 from deep to finish the first half 7-of-11. Norman North improved on a slow first quarter to score 11 points in the second and enter halftime trailing 26-13.
Edmond Memorial’s Gabe Seat caught fire in the second quarter with three triples on four attempts while his brother JV Seat finished the first half with eight points of his own.
Kevin Overton scored eight of the team’s 13 points in the first half on 3-of-8 shooting.
“We got some looks early,” McCoy said. “Jeremiah (Johnson) got some looks early, Jole (Atkinson) got a lot of looks, we just didn’t make them early, and I think when you struggle to shoot the ball your confidence gets a little bit hindered, and then you think about it a little bit too much later in the game.”
With the paint guarded tightly, Norman North continued to look for its 3-point shot in the second half, but only found itself in a deeper hole. The T-Wolves had three makes from outside in the third quarter but were 0-of-7 in the fourth.
After trailing by 12 through three quarters, Edmond North outscored Norman North 14-7 in the final period for a 50-31 win.
Gabe Seat finished with 20 points and JV added 12. The Timberwolves were led in scoring by Overton, who finished with 10 points. Nate Lancaster finished not far behind with eight points.
The Bulldogs advance to the state tournament with the win, while the Timberwolves will need to win on Saturday in order to keep their season alive.
When Norman North faces Deer Creek at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday at Putnam City High School, both teams will be playing in their fourth game this week. McCoy said there may be some benefits to that after a tough loss on Friday.
“It’s good, we’ve got an opportunity to come back tomorrow and try to fight to get in,” he said. “We’ll try to make sure we don’t lose two games in a row, so tomorrow we need to take care of business.”