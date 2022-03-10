Norman North’s up-and-down season ended with another streaky performance in the first round of the 6A state tournament Thursday at Lloyd Noble Center.
Though the T-Wolves hung with No. 1 seed Booker T. Washington in the first half.
NNHS used a 9-2 run midway through the second quarter to take a three-point lead with 1:43 left, but started to get careless with the ball heading into halftime. The Hornets took a six-point lead into the break, and the T-Wolves, who led for nearly four and a half minutes of the first half, couldn't get back on top for the rest of the game.
Booker T. Washington led by as many as 18 points with under three minutes left in the game. Norman North battled back, but eventually fell, 81-72.
“With teams like that you can’t give them opportunities,” McCoy said. “You can’t turn the ball over, you can’t give them opportunities running downhill. That kind of took our momentum going into halftime and we came out in the second half and didn’t hit him the way we wanted to.”
It wasn't the T-Wolves shooting that hurt them.
They made 55 percent of their shot attempts and were 9-of-17 from deep. Junior guard Jeremiah Johnson scored 30 points on 10-16 shooting and was 5-of-7 from the 3-point line with five rebounds and three assists.
Senior Kevin Overton had 15 points and Ben Moser added 10 more. They also out-rebounded the Hornets (28-20) and finished with more second chance points (8-3).
It was turnovers that hurt the T-Wolves, as Norman North turned the ball over 22 times and allowed the Hornets to score 33 points off those turnovers.
The Hornets also shot over 50 percent from the floor and were 23-of-30 from the free throw line. Hornets' guard Aaron Porter, a Montana State commit, came away with nine steals and scored a game-high 35 points.
Porter shot 59 percent from the floor and was 7-of-8 from the line.
“I thought he had 55,” McCoy joked after hearing Porter’s outing. “He made a lot of shots and has a lot of energy. He has a huge impact on the game on both sides of the floor and he did really, really well tonight.”
Norman North found itself on the wrong end of an 11-4 run to start the second half. Johnson, who had 12 points in the first half on 5-of-9 shooting, didn’t get his first points in the second half until 2:14 left in the period.
McCoy said the Hornets’ press made it difficult for Johnson, the team's main ball handler, to get a good look a the rim.
“He was getting off the ball and that made some other guys be in a position where they have to go make a play,” McCoy said. “Our guys did a good job, we just had to finish plays. We had a couple opportunities we needed to finish. Some of our other guys just needed to be a little bit more aggressive to attack.”
Norman North (17-9) was able to turn a frustrating start to the season into its second-consecutive state tournament appearance after losing a host of seniors from last year’s squad.
The team will graduate a pair of key contributors in Jole Atkinson and Kevin Overton. Atkinson will graduate as McCoy’s first four-year senior.
“I’m just really, really proud of him for sticking with it, and he left it all out there today,” McCoy said.
Overton transferred to NNHS from Midwest City, and said he plans to reclassify as a 2023 recruit. The 6-5 combo guard won’t be able to play high school basketball in Oklahoma, but he’s currently exploring options to play for a prep school out of state next season before going to college.
Overton said he missed out on some of the offers that he previously held when he transferred to Norman North.
“If I didn’t make it to state, I probably would’ve just gone to college, but since I made it to state I think I can probably go play again and it’ll probably help me with my recruiting just being in the tournament,” Overton said during practice on Tuesday. “So I’m definitely looking to go in 2023 and see what happens.”
McCoy said he’s proud of the way Overton adapted to a new system at a new program.
“He grew, he learned to play in a little bit more of a structured system and bought into it for the most part,” he said. “Just proud of his effort and proud of the person he’s become.”