Tonight isn’t just senior night for the Norman North basketball teams.
At the conclusion of the Norman North girls’ game against Westmoore, the T-Wolves will hold a jersey retirement ceremony for former point guard Trae Young.
The ceremony will end with Young’s No. 11 jersey hanging in the rafters at the Norman North gym, retiring the jersey for all future T-Wolves.
“It gives you another sense of pride, to represent where Trae Young went to school,” NHS boys coach Kellen McCoy said. I think it’s going to be a very, very special ceremony.
“I think it’s awesome to have Trae Young return. How he carries himself, how he never forgets where he came from, and how much he gives back is inspiring to so many around here. I know our boys are going to be jacked up and ready to go with him in the building Friday night.”
The Norman Native quickly asserted himself as one of the best basketball players in the country during his tenure at Norman North. During his senior season, Young posted per-game averages of 42.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists.
After graduating in 2017, Young played basketball at Oklahoma, becoming the first Division I player to lead the country in points and assists. He was drafted No. 3 in the 2018 NBA Draft by the Atlanta Hawks, eventually becoming an NBA All-Star for the first time in 2020. He was also named a member of this year’s All-Star team back in January, which will be his second appearance.
McCoy said the team has continued to follow Young’s career in the NBA.
“That guy is a worldwide [phenomenon],” McCoy said. “Everybody knows who Trae Young is and every night with the crazy numbers he’s putting up, it’s hard not to see it somewhere.”
“He and his family are very giving to our program and to the school. This is awesome that he’s able to get this recognition.”
Once the ceremony’s over, the T-Wolves will look to end their season on a high note.
The team has won five straight games and will look to make it six against Westmoore. Three of those wins have come by three points or fewer.
Though the team’s first regional tournament matchup is set — the T-Wolves will play Lawton at Putnam City High School next Friday — the team isn’t changing its approach to its regular season finale.
“All year long, our goal [has] continued to be the same,” McCoy said. “We try to win our next game and we try to get better that next practice… We need every opportunity that we can to continue to try to get better and get into a rhythm and continue to play good basketball. So we’re going into tomorrow trying to win that game and trying to get better and prepare ourselves for the playoffs.”
Either way, it’ll be a special night for the T-Wolves, and McCoy believes Young’s retirement ceremony makes the game more meaningful, too.
“It will make their senior night even more special and one to remember.”