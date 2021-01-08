Norman North boys basketball: Fourth-quarter moments push T-Wolves past No. 1 Bulldogs

OKLAHOMA CITY — Three things happened in the fourth quarter that wound up making all kinds of difference for Norman North.
The first of them was not good, though it spurred one of the others, which was quite good. The third one was good, too.
Collectively, they conspired to send the North boys past No. 1 Edmond Memorial 62-47 Friday night at the McGuinness Classic, a win that puts the T-Wolves into today’s 8 p.m. championship game against Choctaw.
Early in the fourth quarter, Memorial’s Sean Pedulla, who led both teams with 26 points, missed the front end of a one-and-one and, like Larry Bird against the Pistons, stole the ball out of nowhere as North began to move it up the floor.
North point guard Jaylon White responded with his own out-of-nowhere play, blocking Pedulla’s layup attempt, but with one snag: White told Pedulla about it, too.
Technical foul.
Gabe Seat hit both free throws, Memorial (6-1) pulled within 48-41 and worse, it was just the kind of mistake that can get in the way of a huge win like North was trying to pull off.
Instead, it pushed North (6-2) forward, because it pushed White forward.
“I gave them two points and the ball back,” White said, “so I had to give it back to my team.”
White would go on to score six of his team-high 18 points and grab four of his team-high seven rebounds the rest of the way. He also led North’s press-breaking aways as the T-Wolves ultimately won going away.
“He knew he’d made a mistake,” North coach Kellen McCoy said. “I didn’t have to say anything to him.”
The third thing that happened was North hit a shot.
It may not sound like much but time was approaching 3 minutes remaining and neither team had made a single field goal the length of the quarter. Instead, North had made 6 of 8 free throws and Memorial 6 of 10.
The T-Wolves had began looking as if they were waiting to be fouled and if Memorial knocked down a field goal first, through trailing 50-43, all the momentum would have swung the Bulldogs’ way.
Finally, North beat Memorial’s press in a flash, Caelin Hearne found himself with the ball unguarded about 10 feet from the basket on the right baseline and opted to shoot.
Swish.
In that moment, it was hard to imagine the Bulldogs rallying and they didn’t.
Hearne’s basket began a 12-4 T-Wolves’ run to end the game. Even as Memorial was looking to foul, six of North’s last 10 points came from the field.
“We got complacent,” White said. “At a certain time, you’ve got to score the ball.”
Sometimes the game can be simple, a concept North embraced as it put the finishing touches on a big upset — No. 12 over No. 1 — even if it didn’t feel or look like one.
The T-Wolves outscored the Bulldogs in all but the first quarter and in that one, Memorial led by only a point.
From that 17-16 eight-minute edge, Memorial began the second quarter on a 10-3 run to take its biggest lead, 27-19.
Yet, by the half, the T-Wolves were on top 33-31 and the rest of the game, the Bulldogs longest uninterrupted run was a mere three points.
Kayden Carter added 17 points for North, a figure reached by going 5 of 5 from the free-throw line. Hearne finished with 12, all but the bucket that broke the fourth-quarter ice coming in the first quarter.
Pedulla did not enjoy great support. J.V. Seat added nine points. Gabe Seat, who hit 2 of 4 3-pointers, finished with eight.
The T-Wolves also enjoyed a 29-20 rebounding advantage.
“It’s been a weird season for everbody,” McCoy said. “We’ve been able to get back in the gym and sort of build some things.”
It showed Friday.
The T-Wolves took down No. 1