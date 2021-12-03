Norman North Boys Basketball: Lancaster gets message, helps lead North past Westmoore

OKLAHOMA CITY — Coach Kellen McCoy has some pretty terrific new faces on his Norman North boys basketball team.
Kevin Overton, who was at Midwest City last season, has Division I offers to choose from and Jeremiah Johnson, who was at Putnam City North last season, has several from Big 12 Conference schools alone, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Texas included, according to 247Sports.
Ben Moser, son of Oklahoma men’s basketball coach Porter, is a 6-foot-3 guard who can really play.
Friday at Westmoore, Johnson and Moser came through with strong games, but it was a more familiar face who made as big a difference as anybody.
Nate Lancaster, who seems to never miss an open shot, scored 10 of his team-high 16 points in the second quarter, helping the Timberwolves (1-1) to open up a lead Westmoore could not fully threaten no matter how well or hard the Jags play.
It was a bounce back game for Lancaster and the T-Wolves both, who fell opening night at home to Edmond North.
“It’s just defense. Defense gets everybody going, gets the shots going in,” Lancaster said. “When I play defense I get my legs under me and keep going.”
That happened to be the message, too, delivered to Lancaster by McCoy following the opening-night loss. Lancaster took it to heart and it paid off in 6 of 9 shooting, 2 of 4 from 3-point land, three steals and four assists as well as the defense his coach asked demanded.
“He was really good tonight … I challenged him this week and he had the right response to it,” McCoy said.
Lancaster scored 10 of North’s last 16 points of the first half, including the final seven.
Westmoore would go on runs in each of the last two quarters, yet the closest the Jags ever got was eight points after scoring the first two points of the fourth quarter.
It was Johnson who put the Jags (0-2) away. He scored four points in the first half, but kept North going offensively with five assists.
After Westmoore pulled within 47-39, and after Jole Atkinson’s 2 made it a 10-point spread again, Johnson scored the game’s next eight points with a hoop-and-harm three-point play, a mid-range jumper and a 3-pointer.
“It’s good to have the ball in a really great player’s hands … who makes great decisions with the ball, handles it well and can score it,” McCoy said.
Atkinson finished with 15 points, seven rebound and three steals. Moser finished with 12 points without missing a shot and five rebounds.
Destined to fail, Westmoore’s effort was nonetheless unrelenting, led by Evan Barber’s 22 points, six rebounds, five steals and four assists. Zach Hayes finished with 15 points and five rebounds.
North didn’t stop either.
“We played better,” Lancaster said. “A lot better.”