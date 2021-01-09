Norman North boys basketball: T-Wolves finish their statement, beat Choctaw for McGuinness crown

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Norman North boys won the McGuinness Classic Saturday night, topping Choctaw 59-52.
It’s a big deal.
Long one of the state’s best big-school brackets, any team able to walk out of McCarthy Gymnasium with three victories in three days is a squad worth tracking.
But the T-Wolves?
Among the 60 other winners of the event, none may have a story quite like them.
It wasn't long ago coach Kellen McCoy’s team spent two weeks on coronavirus pause.
Thankfully, post-quarantine, all hands remained on deck and, needing games, North received late entry into the Mustang Holiday Classic, where it lost to Class 5A No. 3 Carl Albert by 19 points, beat Class 4A Wagoner by eight and lost to Class 5A No. 5 Shawnee by four.
Six days after that, the T-Wolves needed overtime to get past Yukon, which has yet to crack Class 6A’s coach-voted top 20.
Then, somehow, three days later, they began what they finished Saturday, a run that can only be defined as a statement to themselves, the rest of the state and pretty much any basketball team convinced it has a much better game waiting to show itself, because that’s just what North had and, back-to-back-to-back, it showed itself.
Has a team ever leaped from No. 12 to No. 1, one Class 6A poll to the next? Who knows, but North would appear to have a chance after topping No. 11 Santa Fe by 20 points, No. 1 Edmond Memorial by 15 and No. 7 Choctaw — which beat No. 4 Del City on Friday — by Saturday’s margin, a spread that would have been double digits had the Yellowjackets’ Ja’Mon Valentine not hit a who-cares 3-pointer as time expired.
“These guys, we’ve known what we’re capable of doing … These guys are getting into a little bit more of a rhythm, being able to practice and have some consistency,” McCoy said. “And we’re kind of finding our identity on both ends of the ball.”
Saturday’s hero was 6-foot-6 forward Kayden Carter, and perhaps his mother, too, who McCoy said provided Starbursts at halftime, her son in need of a sugar jolt that paid off in the fourth quarter.
That’s when Carter scored 11 of his 16 points, three of them on the play of the night, giving North it’s first three-possession lead with 4:30 remaining.
Off a driving miss from North point guard Jaylon White, Carter and Choctaw’s L.J. Gurley appeared to tie the ball up, each grabbing the same rebound. Yet, before the whistle blew, Carter had wrestled the ball away, gone back up with it, scored and been fouled.
Carter hit the free-throw, North led 44-37 and, though its lead would eventually reach double digits, it would never be less.
“I knew they couldn’t guard me,” Carter said. “But it’s all about my teammates feeding me the ball. They knew where to find me in my spots.”
As it took Carter time to get going, 24 hours after knocking off the top-ranked team in the state, it took his teammates time, too.
North (7-2) trailed 16-9 after a quarter and 23-10 early in the second. It did not lead until a single free throw from White made it 33-32 with 3:14 left in the third quarter and it did not lead for good until Nathan Lancaster’s third-quarter-closing 2-pointer made it 36-35.
White added 14 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Caelin Hearne finished with 13 points and six rebounds. Lancaster added seven points, going 3 of 3 from the field.
Sean Franklin led Choctaw (5-2) with 14 points. Valentine added 12 and Gurley 11.
North has come a very long way in a very short period of time.
“We stuck together,” White said. “Through the ups and downs, through our two losses, through the quarantine, we just stuck together.”