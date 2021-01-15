Norman North and Edmond Santa Fe were locked in a tight game coming into the fourth quarter. The Timberwolves led by just two points at the end of the third, but that would quickly change.
Caelin Hearne quickly scored on a layup to start the fourth quarter, followed up by another basket and an and-one free throw from Jaylon White, and No. 5 North (8-2) finally started to get some separation from No. 14 Santa Fe (6-4).
The Timberwolves gave their best offensive performance in the fourth quarter, putting up 24 points. They were helped by seven made free throws, including five from White.
The North senior finished with a game-high 21 points, as the Timberwolves prevailed 62-51.
“6A is tough,” McCoy said. “And there are a lot of teams in 6A — probably 1 through 20 — that if you don’t show up, they’re going to be a game, and you’ll be lucky for it to be a game and not get beat.
“So I think it was a reality check for these guys tonight.”
North beat Santa Fe by 20 points last Thursday in the first round of the McGuinness Classic after taking a lead late in the third quarter and never looking back. Having the recent win on their minds might have contributed to the Timberwolves’ slow start, McCoy said.
Santa Fe was without its best player, Colby Onyekuru, for the 20-point route, but on Friday the Wolves senior put up 19 points. His baskets near the rim helped Santa Fe keep it close for much of the game.
“We had a little bit of success last weekend, and we kept looking at the rankings and all this other stuff that doesn’t really matter,” McCoy said of his halftime speech. “I told them to refocus and let’s go play the way that we know how to play.”
In the second half, North came out with more intensity on defense. It seemed more focused and more disciplined, which translated into tipped and stolen passes, stops and turnovers to end Santa Fe’s possessions.
“A couple of those guys are starting to say and repeat what we say that our defense makes us go,” McCoy said. “I made sure to praise Jacob Yohn and Nate Lancaster because those are the two guys that initiated our defense early, put pressure on the ball and caused some of those deflections with their ball pressure.”
Yohn and Lancaster set the tempo for the defense, each pressuring the Wolves’ ball handlers and forcing turnovers. Lancaster also contributed 16 points. Yohn scored four.
The Timberwolves’ defense led to offensive success. After entering the game for the final two minutes, senior Clay Horning dove to the floor to grab a ball. From his back, he passed to Yohn who got it up the court to Kayden Carter for an easy layup to all but seal the win with about 70 seconds remaining.
“When we play defense on the ball and we help, we get deflections and tips,” McCoy said. “... Plays like that are huge for us. These guys are bought into defense, and we can be pretty good.”
