Norman North sophomore Jake Hopper competes at the 44th annual Westwood Invitational at Westwood Park Golf Course in Norman on Sunday, July 7, 2019.

Norman North junior Jake Hopper is staying home.

The Timberwolf golfer announced his commitment to Oklahoma on Monday.

"Excited to announce my verbal commitment to play college golf at the University of Oklahoma," Hopper tweeted. "Thanks to @OUgolfHYBL [OU coach Nate Hybl] and @OUCoachBill [coach Bill Acorn] for this amazing opportunity! Boomer!"

Hopper's sophomore high school season was cut short because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He finished fifth in the 2019 Class 6A boy's golf state tournament, however, as a freshman before winning the Oklahoma Golf Association’s junior state championship a month later.

Hopper played at the Oklahoma Junior Masters last month. He placed second to fellow OU commit Drew Goodman of Christian Heritage Academy.

