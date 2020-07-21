Norman North junior Jake Hopper is staying home.
The Timberwolf golfer announced his commitment to Oklahoma on Monday.
Hopper's sophomore high school season was cut short because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He finished fifth in the 2019 Class 6A boy's golf state tournament, however, as a freshman before winning the Oklahoma Golf Association’s junior state championship a month later.
Hopper played at the Oklahoma Junior Masters last month. He placed second to fellow OU commit Drew Goodman of Christian Heritage Academy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.