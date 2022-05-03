After several missed opportunities in the first half, it just didn’t seem to be the Timberwolves’ day on Tuesday.
The Norman North boys had several balls roll in the box in front of the net, but each time their shots either missed or were blocked away by Edmond Memorial defenders.
That finally changed in the 60th minute, when a long pass got by the Bulldogs defense. Bostyn Carroll took the ball down the right sideline and fire it into the near side of the net for the Timberwolves first goal of the game.
Goals didn’t come easily for Norman North even in a 3-0 win. The Timberwolves who managed to defeat Edmond Memorial 5-0 earlier in the season in cold, windy conditions.
“I feel really good,” NNHS head coach Khalil Benalioulhaj said. “The first half was a struggle, we had so many opportunities that we call ‘sitters’ when they’re just sitting right in front of the goal for you and we just didn’t put it away. It’s hard because when you give a team hope like that it becomes very difficult and they get a lot of energy.”
Once the Timberwolves got on the board, they didn’t let up.
With just over 11 minutes to play in the game, Owen Whitman sent a low cross into the box to Bond Blackman, who easily knocked it into the open net. A little over three minutes later, a deflected shot ended up right in front of Whitman, who tapped it in for the final goal.
The win sets up a meeting between Norman North and Norman High in the second round of the playoffs on Friday.
“Man, (I’m) so excited,” Benalioulhaj said. “The last Clash was a great one … There’s been a lot of playoff games against them so it’s nice to have another one here. It’s a great opportunity, so I’m really excited to play against them.”