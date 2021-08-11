Norman North Football: Approaching new season, Timberwolves in a good place

Every season is a new season, but that doesn’t make each preseason the same and that’s a good thing for Norman North.
Four days into preseason practice and head coach Justin Jones and his players can feel the difference.
“There’s buy-in and there’s certified buy-in,” Jones said, and the Timberwolves are in “certified” territory.
Last season was no picnic.
The coronavirus breakout that forced Norman High into quarantine killed the season-opening Crosstown Clash.
North came back the next week to rout Edmond Memorial, before suffering a virus outbreak of its own.
It still played its Week 3 game against Yukon, but did it without 35 players, losing a contest it may well have won at full strength.
North persevered.
Future losses came only to the east-side behemoths: Owasso, Union and Jenks.
By the time the season was done, the Timberwolves wound up playing the Clash, too, outlasting NHS 42-34 the first night of the playoffs.
In all, North went 6-4 and returning to practice off a winning season — as well as a complete spring and summer — creates a different level of confidence.
Asked how his players are internalizing their position, Jones offered two thoughts.
“Just being around our kids,” he said, “I feel like our kids feel like they can go win a state championship.”
Also, this:
“We’ve got to act like champions before we can ever be a champion,” he said, “but I think our kids have a belief that they can go out there and be a really good football team.”
They’ll be doing it with a new quarterback, a new first option at running back, and an almost completely retooled offensive line.
If there’s a place North may hang its hat early, it could be be on its defensive prowess. Not a great unit last season, it did offer signs, giving up 14 or fewer points four different times.
Eight starters from the unit return, including linebacker Duncan Parham, who, according to rivals.com, has received offers from nine Division I programs, the most notable being Missouri of the Southeastern Conference.
The presumptive starting quarterback is senior Gavin Frakes, backed up by junior Kam Sixkiller, not that it won’t remain a competition.
“These two guys are really good about understanding that they have to compete,” Jones said, “but they can still celebrate with each other.”
The new first running option figures to be Chapman McKown, who went for 900 yards on 119 carries in relief of Gabe Trevillison last season.
The line that needs retooling appears to have an anchor in Walker Peck, a 6-foot-3, 290-pound senior, one of 49 players given honorable mention status behind the “Vype Oklahoma Top 100,” part of the annual “Oklahoma Pigskin Preview” publication.
Peck is one of three offensive lineman from Class 6A-1 to receive honorable mention status. Tight ends aside, only three offensive lineman from Class 6A-1 are on the top 100 list.
Parham and Frakes, the latter despite never starting, are two of the 24 players on the top 100 list from Class 6A-1.
Jones is taking the field each day in practice with two new coaches on his staff.
Zach Fleming, part of his staff at McGuinness, is North’s special teams coordinator. Kurt Baldwin, who spent time as Jones’ defensive coordinator at McGuinness, has joined up to help with the defensive line, while also serving as a defensive analyst.
All preseason signs point toward it being a good year to be a part of North’s program.