Norman North Football: Bulldogs offer T-Wolves chance to play more disciplined game

So much appears to be in Norman North’s Friday night, when it plays host to Edmond Memorial at Harve Collins Field.
The Timberwolves are coming off a big rivalry win, 41-24, over Norman High. The Bulldogs are coming a difficult rivalry loss, 12-6, to Edmond North.
It’s an old adage that a team improves the most between Weeks 1 and 2, which may be something North has to look forward to, yet Memorial has already played two games, losing its Zero Week opener at Moore, 32-13.
Perhaps Memorial made those improvements defensively, though its offense clearly remains challenged.
All that and these are simply times for the Bulldogs, who did not win a game all of last season, one of their losses a Week 2 46-7 defeat at the hands of the T-Wolves.
Yet, none of that means North can’t be better than it was opening night, particularly in one department.
“There are different kinds of penalties,” North coach Justin Jones said earlier in the week. “There are aggressive penalties.”
Those are the ones he can live with. But there’s another category, too.
“Stupid penalties,” Jones said.
Those would be personal fouls after the play, unsportsmanlike conduct calls, or "egregious holds," as Jones said.
In all, North was penalized 119 yards and the majority of the calls that led to that yardage were not the "aggressive" type, but the other one.
Jones counted six different penalties the Timberwolves can't be in the habit of making. It was the focus of the team’s Saturday meeting, he said, and it was again the focus when the T-Wolves began a new week of practice on Monday.
"I read them off to the team," he said. "We watched it on film."
If all those calls could be chalked up to the adrenaline of a season-opening rivalry game, Jones did not see it as a mitigating factor.
“To have that amount of personal fouls and unsportsmanlike [calls], I don’t think that’s common,” he said. “We could have done a better job of finishing with composure.”
One thing emphasized bound to make an impression on his players is that some of those calls came with scoreboard implications.
The Tigers converted two huge offensive plays that led to their first two touchdowns, an 81-yard scramble from quarterback Tias McClarty that resulted in six points and a 44-yard run from Xavier Shackelford that fueled a 10-play, 80-yard drive.
Yet, coming out of the half with a 22-14 edge, a personal foul against North’s offense stunted the T-Wolves’ first third-quarter drive, turning what would have been third-and-5 into third-and-19, leaving them to punt even after an 11-yard run from quarterback Gavin Frakes.
Right after that, two personal fouls charged to North’s defense helped lead to a 26-yard field goal from Tiger kicker Colin Wade that made it 22-17 in the middle of the third quarter.
Next, North ran off 19 points and the game was decided, but not without a few lessons.
“Those [penalties] are things I feel we can eliminate,” Jones said.
The T-Wolves have that opportunity against the Bulldogs.