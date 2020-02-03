Norman North vs Edmond North Football

Norman North's Cale Cabbiness runs with the ball during the Timberwolves' game against Edmond North, Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Harve Collins Field.

 Kyle Phillips / The Transcript

Norman North's Cale Cabbiness plans to extend his football career in the Big 12.

Cabbiness announced he received a preferred walk-on offer from Oklahoma State after visiting the program this past weekend.

The North receiver jumped on the opportunity — which ensures him a spot on the Cowboys' roster without promise of a scholarship — by committing to the Pokes in a tweet.

Cabbiness finished his senior season with 400 receiving yards, 22 receptions and six receiving touchdowns.

He also held scholarship offers from Southern Nazarene and Northeastern State.

Joe Buettner is a sports reporter for the Norman Transcript. You can contact him at (405) 366-3557 or jbuettner@normantranscript.com.

