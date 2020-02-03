Norman North's Cale Cabbiness plans to extend his football career in the Big 12.
Cabbiness announced he received a preferred walk-on offer from Oklahoma State after visiting the program this past weekend.
The North receiver jumped on the opportunity — which ensures him a spot on the Cowboys' roster without promise of a scholarship — by committing to the Pokes in a tweet.
Happy to announce that I will be furthering my academic and athletic career at Oklahoma State University! Grateful for this opportunity! #gopokes pic.twitter.com/exCqKTyAlf— Cale Cabbiness (@CaleCabbiness) February 3, 2020
Cabbiness finished his senior season with 400 receiving yards, 22 receptions and six receiving touchdowns.
He also held scholarship offers from Southern Nazarene and Northeastern State.
