Norman North Football: Fourth-down strikes make for comfortable victory over Huskies

EDMOND — Norman North cleared its playoff path three weeks ago with a had-to-have-it convincing victory over then-unbeaten Moore.
Friday night at Edmond North the Timberwolves continued their way down that path, dispatching the Huskies 35-24, leaving only winless Southmoore to top and punch their postseason ticket.
The T-Wolves did it, in part, by choosing to be bold on fourth down.
Once in the first half and once in the second, head coach Justin Jones was on the favorable side of the 50-yard-line, yet too deep to kick a field goal.
The first occurred with 6:29 remaining in the first quarter., the second with 7:32 remaining in the third.
Both times, North quarterback Gavin Frakes spotted the same receiver — Cason Cabbiness — up the middle and deep, first hitting him for a 44-yard score and later hitting him from 43.
Each time, at the time, it didn’t appear those big plays might wind up being needed, yet given the way the rest of the second half went for the T-Wolves, they were the difference between a comfortable win and a very tight contest.
“We saw those plays were there and we knew that we could be aggressive right there … ” Jones said. “It goes a little against tendency from what I’ve done the last couple of weeks, but changing that up, I just felt like right there we could be aggressive.”
The first one, Cabbiness left his defender in his wake. The second one, he was well covered, but the ball still found his hands at the goal line.
“I knew it was coming to me and I knew that I could make the play and I knew that our line could block long enough for Gavin to get the ball off,” Cabbiness said.
The first one opened the scoring and the second answered Edmond North’s first drive of the third quarter, which briefly brought the Huskies within 28-14.
Jones did not love it that the game finished closer than that, nor how the Huskies were able to keep drives going on the back of T-Wolves’ penalties.
In all, North was penalized 13 times for 106 yards.
When the defense wasn’t getting flagged, it performed fairly well, holding Edmond North to 236 yards of total offense, 165 on the ground and 71 through the air.
“Those things to me are a little bit of a lack of discipline,” said Jones. “We’ve had some tough football games. I don’t know if we thought this was going to be a little bit different.
“It’s one of those deals we talked about all week that we’ve got to get ready for the playoffs and we’ve got to be playing our best football.”
Cabbiness finished with six catches for 140 yards. Chapman McCown ran 18 times for 127, 99 in the first quarter.
Frakes was efficient, completing 12 of 15 passes for 191 yards and the TD tosses to Cabbiness. He also tossed a two-point conversion to, of all people, linebacker Will Bradley.
North finished with 350 yards of total offense
The only Husky to have much success was running back LeBron Jones, who carried 17 times for 118 yards and all three of Edmond North’s touchdowns.
Though Frakes ran just 12 times for 28 yards, two went for touchdowns in the second quarter — from 7 and 1 yards — and, along with a 31-yard touchdown pass to Hayden Hack to close the half, helped stake North to a 28-7 intermission edge.
North moved to 6-3 and 3-3 in District 6AI-2. Edmond North fell to 3-6 and 2-4.
“We were good enough to win,” Jones said.
Soon, North may have to be better.