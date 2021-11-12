Norman North Football: Frakes knocked out of the game, Trojans have their way with T-Wolves

JENKS — Norman North took its second trip up the Turner Turnpike Friday, six weeks after the first one.
Even against No. 1 Jenks on the first night of the playoffs, there was no compelling reason why it should as poorly as the first one, at Owasso, North have righted its ship, playing much better defense since.
Nonetheless, that’s just what happened, right down to the Timberwolves getting off to a fantastic start only to have an avalanche fall down upon them.
The final score was 41-14, despite the opening frames appearing so promising.
First series, the Trojans needed two plays to gain a first down, then spent three without gaining one and punted.
North took the ball and motored 58 yards in seven plays, Gavin Frakes completing all three of his tosses for 19, Chapman McKown running it once for 22 and Frakes running it twice, once for 12 and the other for a 5-yard score.
Jenks took over, needed two plays to gain its second first down, then Jaiden Carroll ran for 9, quarterback Shaker Reisig threw incomplete, Carroll ran for nothing and Carroll ran for nothing again, stopped by Eli Moulton, and the T-Wolves had the ball again, 3 yards short of midfield.
North with a chance to take a two-score lead, facing third-and-7 from the 50, Frakes rolled right and threw to Hayden Hack, who was separated from the ball by a hit.
Frakes was hit, too, as he let it go. Both he and Dorney stayed down for at least a minute. Both got up, yet only Dorney returned to the game. Frakes, who appeared to be favoring his left knee, spent the rest of the night on the sideline, standing, his helmet off.
It took four snaps for Jenks to go 78 yards and tie it, Jaiden Carroll going in from 5 yards.
After three North snaps, the T-Wolves faced fourth-and-1 at their own 32, Kam Sixkiller in for Frakes.
North chose to punt and here came the avalanche.
The rest of the half, Jenks scored 31 points over its next six possessions, while North managed a single first down, suffered two turnovers and three more punts, one of them covering a single yard.
Moulton made a play that threatened to stop the bleeding after it became 28-7, picking off Reisig. Yet, the very next snap, McKown was stripped of the ball and the Trojans were back in business near midfield.
Four snaps and 53 yards later, Jalyn Stanford was in the end zone from 2 and Jenks led 35-7.
In between, Jenks scored on a 64-yard screen pass, Reisig to Carroll, a 4-yard run from Stanford and a 21-yard touchdown pass to Glenny Jones.
Max Paskvan added a 44-yard field goal to close the first half and 26-yard field goal to open the second.
Sixkiller hit Brayden Dorney from 6-yards with 7:27 remaining in the fourth quarter to close the scoring.
North exits with its second consecutive winning season and its second straight seven-win season, finishing 7-4 after going 4-3 in District 6AI-2.
Jenks moved to 10-1 and will meet Mustang in the state semifinal round, the Broncos having topped Edmond Santa Fe 37-17 Friday at home.
Jenks went deep into its depth chart post-intermission and North got the better of the second half, allowing for a couple of skewed stats: Jenks owning only a slight first-down advantage, 22 to 19, and the teams’ total offense numbers being oddly close, Jenks 393 to North’s 330 after the Trojans failed to net 90 after the half.
McKown led the T-Wolves with 143 yards on 22 carries. Sixkiller ran for 56 on eight.
In the air, Frakes completed 3 of 4 for 19 and Sixkiller 14 of 26 for 91.
Dorney caught nine passes for 76 yards. Cason Cabbiness was next, grabbing two for 20.
North coach Justin Jones’ next hurdle continues to be taking down one of the east-side behemoths.
The T-Wolves got three chances this season. Next year, they’re likely to get three more. Win one of them and they might get more.