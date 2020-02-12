Norman North cornerbacks Joshah Bowie and Malachi Gatewood don’t fear the distance they’re about to experience.
Bowie signed with Northwestern Oklahoma State, while Gatewood landed with Northeastern Oklahoma A&M.
Bowie and Gatewood’s future schools in Alva and Miami, respectively, are separated by 275 miles. But they’ve built a strong personal connection, leading the T-Wolf secondary last season.
“Whenever it comes down to it, he's gonna call me, I'm gonna call him,” said Gatewood, who had 20 tackles, five pass breakups and two interceptions last season.
“Time and the distance apart really don't mean anything.”
Bowie and Gatewood are simply excited for their next chapters and leave big shoes to fill for a 2019 defense they were honored to be apart of.
“A lot of pride in it,” said Bowie, who accounted for 38 tackles, 15 pass breakups and a sack.
“It was a rush.”
