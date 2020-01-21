Norman North senior Malachi Gatewood intends to sign with Northeastern Oklahoma A&M.
Gatewood, who played both receiver and defensive back for North, announced his commitment to the Norsemen in a tweet Tuesday.
COMMITTED‼️@Norsemen_FB #StayGolden 🔱✨ pic.twitter.com/k8T4Rwnb2d— Mal 🥀 (@MalachiGatewoo3) January 21, 2020
Gatewood is coming off a productive senior season, accounting for 20 tackles, five pass breakups and two interceptions, while catching 26 passes for 301 yards and two touchdowns.
He earned all-district and all-conference honors for his efforts.
Gatewood also held an offer from Northwestern Oklahoma State.
