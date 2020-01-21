In their own words: Malachi Gatewood named The Transcript's Week 5 player of the week

Norman North senior Malachi Gatewood stands in the Timberwolves' weight room at Norman North High School on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019.

Norman North senior Malachi Gatewood intends to sign with Northeastern Oklahoma A&M.

Gatewood, who played both receiver and defensive back for North, announced his commitment to the Norsemen in a tweet Tuesday.

Gatewood is coming off a productive senior season, accounting for 20 tackles, five pass breakups and two interceptions, while catching 26 passes for 301 yards and two touchdowns.

He earned all-district and all-conference honors for his efforts.

Gatewood also held an offer from Northwestern Oklahoma State.

