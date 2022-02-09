After winter weather struck Oklahoma last week, Norman Public Schools moved its National Signing Day ceremonies back a week.
It likely didn’t impact Gavin Frakes too much, anyways.
The former Norman North quarterback has already transitioned to college life after enrolling early at New Mexico State last month. He committed to play football for the Aggies back in December, and he’s participating in team workouts in Las Cruces while attending classes at the university.
He was unable to make it to Norman North’s rescheduled signing day Wednesday, but the school found a creative way to keep him involved in the ceremony. When his name was called by North football coach Justin Jones, a giant screen came down from the ceiling as his parents, Scott and Kim Frakes, made their way to the table.
On the screen was Gavin, who was able to make it via Zoom, though he wasn’t initially thrilled about the idea.
“We told him, ‘you’re not going to be there the whole time. You’re going to be there just for the couple of minutes when they’re talking about you,” Kim said. “He was like, ‘OK.’
“But he texted me this morning and said, ‘Is it true I’m up on the big screen?’ And I said, ‘No. … OK, yes,” she said with a laugh.
Of course, Gavin’s preference was to be there in person. But for him, it’s one of a few small sacrifices that’s helped him reach his goal of playing Division I football.
That dream began early, when he grew up watching college football games on TV.
“I've always watched all different sorts of college football games that are on TV, whether it's just a random Group of Five team or just any team,” Gavin said. “It's just really cool to think that I could be a part of that.”
But his dream didn’t materialize right away. His playing time was inconsistent his first three seasons at Norman North, mostly serving as a backup quarterback.
Gavin worked hard on not being discouraged.
“I was always staying ready for my opportunity,” Gavin said. “I will say it was a little hard the first three years, especially my sophomore and my junior year. It was definitely hard mentally. But I knew that once I got the opportunity, I was going to take advantage of it.”
That opportunity came in his senior year, when he was named the T-Wolves’ starting quarterback heading into their season debut in the Crosstown Clash against Norman High.
The T-Wolves won that game and the next two, scoring more than 40 points in each game. Frakes’ versatility was apparent — he could stay in the pocket and throw, or he could scramble and use his legs to gain yards.
“I think we knew he could go play at a Division I level really pretty early,” Jones said. “... After the first couple of games, he really played out of his mind and had some statistical numbers that really jumped off the page through our first four or five games.
“You kind of pinched yourself and said, ‘Is this real?’ I think at that point, a lot of people were on notice about who he was.”
They did notice. He helped lead the T-Wolves to a 7-4 record and a playoff berth, finishing the season with 2,207 passing yards and 24 touchdowns while adding eight scores on the ground.
Gavin originally committed to play at Princeton, but New Mexico State offered him a scholarship late last year. After taking a few days to discuss it with his family, he decided to change course and commit with the Aggies.
It secured his dream of playing Division I football.
“It’s kind of the culmination of years of hard work for him,” Scott said. “We watched him grow up and pour his heart and soul into this. So to finally be at the point where he’s made it off to college is surreal.”
For Jones, Gavin’s journey is an example of patience paying off.
“At the end of the day, the story for Gavin is really cool because it just shows a guy that was not going to be a victim of circumstance from a playing time perspective,” Jones said. “He went out and he made something happen his senior year when he got his opportunity, and that's why he's seeing the fruits of his labor. And so for him, what a credit to a great young man."