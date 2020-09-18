This story changed course multiple times throughout the game as a struggling Norman North offense fought to remain in contention.
At first, the story was the Timberwolves’ entire offensive line being out due to COVID-19 contact tracing. Then it shifted to — despite that fact they were up 17-7 in the second quarter — North looked good in its second game of the season.
The T-Wolves had a 53-yard touchdown reception and a defensive kickoff recovery en route to what seemed to be another win.
Then “it” happened.
“It” being Yukon’s flexbone offense. Yukon began to find success against the T-Wolves’ defense, and the Millers, who were down 17-13 at halftime, were leading 27-17 by the end of the third.
The story was taking the form of a defensive breakdown ruining a solid offensive showcase, despite an offensive line out due to COVID-19.
Then the tides changed.
Less than a minute into the fourth quarter T-Wolf quarterback, Jackson Remualdo, threw an 8-yard dime to Luke Switzer in the far left corner of the end zone to bring North within three.
North's hope was short lived as the Millers’ senior running-back, Triston Brooke, found the end zone for the fourth time in the game on a 6-yard run. His touchdown extended Yukon’s lead to 10.
They weren’t done yet. The Millers were set up with impeccable field position after a botched handoff by the T-Wolves resulted in Yukon recovering the fumble.
The Millers would soon score the final touchdown of the night on a 4-yard run tallying the final score to 41-24.
Yukon’s flexbone offense rushed for 398 yards and six touchdowns.
The Millers didn’t throw a ball all night, it was solely the fact that North’s defense just couldn't stop the run.
From misdirection, to lobs and up-the-middle handoffs, the Millers kept North on their toes the entire game. Even when it would seem as though the running back was wrapped up, he would somehow break free and power ahead for a couple extra yards.
Yukon simply broke down North’s defense, which is something T-Wolf coach Justin Jones said can’t be happening.
“We need to be more physical,” Jones said. “We ran out of some people there on defense late, and we just had some injuries in the early part of the game. But that’s the biggest thing just to continue to work physicality and continue to be disciplined and fly to the football.”
Despite the loss, Jones was overly impressed by his team’s ability to adapt.
“Regardless of who was out, what needs to be said is the guys who came out here and played the way that we played, especially on offense tonight, [had] an unbelievable night,” Jones said. “I've had a lot of good moments as a coach but tonight was one of the better moments that I’ve had.”
Reese Gorman
366-3532
Follow me @reeseg_3
