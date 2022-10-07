Norman North quarterback Kam Sixkiller took the snap on a fourth-and-6 from the Jenks 15-yard line.
The Timberwolves had already converted on one field goal from a similar distance earlier in the game, but with a three-point lead and just over 4:30 minutes left on the clock, head coach Justin Jones decided to put the ball in the hands of his senior quarterback to ice the game.
Sixkiller immediately faced pressure but stepped up in the pocket and found space in front of him. The 6-foot-4, 180-pound first-year starter barreled towards the Trojan’s goal line and lowered his shoulder as he picked up the first down and went out of bounds at the two-yard line.
On the next play, senior back Carson Sampson took the handoff and ran untouched into the end zone. The Timberwolves took a two-possession lead and held on for a 31-21 win on their opponent’s homecoming night.
“Man it feels great,” Jones said. “What an offensive performance out there, really good defense, got some turnovers, got the turnover on downs. Man, this program has been building and we talk about it all the time — just trust the process, trust each other and just keep building and good things happen.”
Two weeks earlier, Norman North walked off its home field after falling to Bixby 63-7. It was the Timberwolves’ second-straight loss, with the team still needing to face Broken Arrow and Jenks in the coming weeks.
The Timberwolves (3-2, 2-1) have now beaten both of those teams and sit 2-1 in district play. The win effectively puts Norman North in the driver seat to finish second in the division as long as they can take care of business down the road.
“You go back and you look at the Yukon loss. Do we get better because of that loss? I think our kids did. They took that to heart,” Jones said. “You go play Bixby, and again, I told everybody I know what the score was in the Bixby game, but it felt like at times we played really good football.
“I’ve been doing this a long time and that’s probably the best win I’ve ever had. These kids deserve it.”
It’s the first time the Timberwolves have knocked off the Trojans with Jones at the helm and one of two times the Trojans have been beaten on their home field since 2019.
Norman North held Jenks to just seven points in the final two quarters after entering halftime with a 17-14 lead. Sixkiller accounted for three of the T-Wolves’ four touchdowns with over 300 yards rushing and rushed for 40 yards with two sacks.
“Just a gutty performance. I’s easy to criticize a lot of different people, but there were times there where Kam just went and got a first down when everything was cloudy. But I thought everybody on offense made plays at different times," Jones said.
The Trojans retook the lead early in the third quarter on a nine-play drive that ended on a six-yard run by Delmar Gray. Sixkiller led the T-Wolves down the field on their next possession, completing 4-of-5 passes for 43 yards, before capping off the drive with a six-yard score.
The Trojans rushed for over 250 yards in the game, but struggled when it needed to put the ball in the air. Jenks got the ball back down 10 with 4:25 left and turned the ball over on downs after being unable to come up with a critical fourth-and-10.
“It was tackling well,” Jones said about the defensive success. “They had some big runs there. We made some adjustments there late and we ended up stoning them. Then obviously when the offense punches it in there to take a 10-point lead you take them out of the game that they want, they’ve got to throw the football around.”
With Jenks, Westmoore and Enid all losing Friday night, the Timberwolves are now the front runner to finish as the No. 2 team in the district. Their schedule will also get a bit easier from here after playing three of the top teams to begin district play.
Norman North will look to extend its two-game winning streak next week at home against Southmoore (1-4, 0-2).
“This league anyone can win on any given week,” Jones said. “I say it over and over and over. We’re going to enjoy this one, but we’ve got to rebound and get ready to for next week. Every game is important from here on out. Obviously being in the driver seat is great, but we don’t have too much to sit back and enjoy ourselves too long.”
