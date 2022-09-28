Justin Jones isn’t the type of coach to immediately hit the panic button.
Yes, his Timberwolves are on a two-game losing streak. No, the schedule isn’t going to be easy going forward, with games against Broken Arrow and Jenks ahead in back-to-back weeks.
But while it’s common for people to ask Jones what he wants to change to put his team back in the right direction, the fifth-year head coach doesn’t see the need for any drastic changes.
Norman North took a surprising loss to Yukon in Week 3, 28-23, and ran into a historically dominant Bixby team last week in its first district game, falling 63-7. While the latter result might jump off the page as a particularly tough loss, Jones said he saw improvement from his team.
"I think for us, when you take some losses, a lot of people see that as a fork in the road, you’ve got to make drastic decisions and do a whole bunch of different things," Jones said. "But I think if you do that, you don’t really believe in that process and for me our process is tried and true."
The first thing that jumped out to Jones about his team during the game was the tackling. After appearing to take a step back defensively against Yukon’s triple-option offense, the Timberwolves made that a priority during practice and it showed in the game.
"I thought we played a much better football game (against Bixby)," Jones said. "I know the layperson looks at that score and they’re like, “No way,’ but we really did — especially on defense — play a much better football game than we played against Yukon.”
Still, playing Class 6A-I football doesn’t afford teams many opportunities to relax from week-to-week and that’s especially true for Norman North’s schedule. The Timberwolves will have their hands full again tonight, when they face Broken Arrow at home at 7 p.m.
The game will mark the second of a tough three-game stretch that will end with a road trip against Jenks next week. With such a difficult stretch of games, Norman North could play good football in each of the next two games and still be staring down a four-game losing streak.
That’s why Jones said he wants the team’s main focus going into Thursday’s game to be on winning the turnover battle. Norman North has turned the ball over two times in each of its first four games.
“It’s important that we do that,” Jones said. “If we’re going to be the caliber of team that we want to be, that’s a part of it. That’s a non-negotiable recipe to be successful, is to not turn the ball over. Right now we’re not doing that.”
The Tigers’ offense will try to catch the Timberwolves off-guard with a variety of formations and play designs. At the head of Broken Arrow’s unique offense is a two-quarterback system led by Cooper Bates and Owen Jones.
Jones, a sophomore, is typically relied on more in the passing game while Bates is more of a threat in the running game. Freshman running back Kaydin Jones has proven to be explosive despite his youth and will take the majority of the snaps.
“Obviously if you’re 14 [years old] and you’re starting for BA, you’re pretty dang good,” Jones said. “We’ll have our hands full in the run game, they like to get in a bunch of different formations as far as heavy sets and then spreading the field. Just like Bixby, it’s going to a big challenge for us that we maintain eye discipline, and then we’re going to have to tackle.”
