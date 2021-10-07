Norman North Football: T-Wolves dominate, Lions no longer unbeaten

It doesn’t have to be flashy to be a statement and Norman North was not flashy Thursday night at Harve Collins Field.
Playing a must-win game, it played its best game.
Prior to what became a 29-6 North victory, a shutout Moore avoided on the game’s final snap — such an afterthought, no PAT was attempted — running back Chapman McKown said North had to initiate the running game.
The T-Wolves did that.
By the end of the first quarter, behind 40 percent of the offensive line they began the season with, McKown had the first 81 yards of the 181 he finished with on 21 carries.
“It was really like, first play,” McKown said when he knew the T-Wolves were going to dominate on the ground. “I saw it set up and I could have scored the first play. It was like an arm tackle.”
What the North running back remembers as his first carry was actually his second, for 29 yards, yet the point stood.
The T-Wolves offensive line, consisting of Ben Wiebelhaus at center, Damon Hinchey at left guard, Kasen Lea at right guard, Riley Tatum at right tackle and Harrison Utley at left tackle, controlled the game when North’s offense was on the field.
Also prior to Thursday, North coach Justin Jones insisted his defense could not give up big plays.
It gave up one, a 40-yard burst from C.J. Simon, his first carry of the night to open the third quarter. But it didn’t hurt.
In all, the Lions (5-1, 2-1 District 6AI-2) finished with 271 yards of total offense. Had they stopped at 270, they would not have scored a point.
Moore finished with five negative plays, nine others that went for 3 yards or less, with no passing game to come to the rescue as Lion quarterback Denver Wolfe finished 8 of 25 for 64 yards, getting picked off twice, by Gavin Anderson and Eli Moulton.
“One of the things we emphasized is that we had the advantage up front,” North nose tackle Josh Koranda said, “and I think tonight we kind of took advantage of it.”
When the first half ended, North led 21-0 and Moore had punted twice, had another drive end on Anderson’s pick, failed to score on fourth-and-goal from the 6 when Jake Tadlock knocked down a halfback-to-quarterback pass in the end zone, and had a final drive stalled by intermission.
But for Simon’s emergence — 8 carries, 85 yards — it didn’t get any better after the half.
Moore’s most feared playmaker, Marcus Dockins, finished with 10 carries for 36 yards and two catches for 4.
“Our challenge to our defense was just come every down,” Jones said. “Hats off to our defensive players. They took that to heart and really prepared themselves.”
Pretty much, Moore was never in the game.
North quarterback Gavin Frakes finished 9 of 16 for 128 yards through the air, and ran for 92 on 11 carries, including a 1-yard score to put the T-Wolves up 14-0 early in the second quarter.
His best throw came on North’s first possession, a 29-yard bullet that found Cason Cabbiness in the end zone.
Right before the half, he found McKown for 7, extending North’s lead.
McKown scored North’s final touchdown, a 6-yard run four plays into the fourth quarter.
“You know,” Jones said, “We have a pretty good football team when we’re hitting on all cylinders.”
Putting up 404 yards of total offense, North ( 4-2, 1-2) hit on most of them and knocked off Class 6AI’s last unbeaten team.
It wasn’t even close.