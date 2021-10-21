Norman North Football: T-Wolves have opportunity to win the game they haven't won

Every week’s an opportunity, Norman North intends to make the most of it and the fact it’s No. 2 Union on its way to Harve Collins Field this evening changes nothing.
Winning would offer playoff insurance and the opportunity to get to 5-2 in district 6AI-2, with Edmond North and Southmoore remaining to face in Weeks 9 and 10.
More than that, it would be testament to what the Timberwolves are capable of doing once that postseason is reached.
Perhaps North coach Justin Jones said it plainly and best prior to the T-Wolves’ taking the practice field Thursday.
“We still haven’t overcome that obstacle of winning the big game,” he said.
Reminded the T-Wolves had all but shut out unbeaten Moore two weeks ago, he was more clear.
North has not gained victory over “one of those east-side schools,” he said.
Since topping Union 30-27 during the 2016 regular season and Owasso 49-27 six days later under then-coach Brent Barnes, North has gone 0-11 against Union, Owasso, Jenks and Broken Arrow.
Barnes’ final team took the first three of those 11 setbacks. Jones’ squads have suffered the last eight, including a 70-28 defeat at Owasso, a game North led 28-21 in the second quarter on Oct. 8.
That loss and the position it placed the T-Wolves into the following week, however, may have already paid dividends.
North is riding a two-game winning streak in which the only points it's allowed allowed came on the game's final snap against Moore.
“We’ve really stepped it up defensively,” said North quarterback Gavin Frakes. “I feel like that’s put us in a way better position to win more games, especially like this one.”
Defensive back Eli Moulton and Jones both say there’s been a new seriousness and a new eye for detail to the T-Wolves’ approach since the Owasso loss.
“I can just look at the amount of film watched by our defensive guys,” Jones said. “It’s increased ten-fold.”
Whether that’s literally possible obscures the point. The T-Wolves have taken it upon themselves to focus more clearly, to be sharper, to not succumb to mental errors.
“We’ve just been flying around from the jump,” Moulton said. “People were saying that we were kind of falling off in the second half, so we really kind of just pushed to be more complete.”
Fifth-ranked North (5-2, 2-2 District 6AI-2) allowed a combined 63 second-half points against Mustang and Owasso, but only six in two games since, against Moore and Putnam City.
Defending like that against Union (6-1, 4-0), however, is a different matter.
The Redskins fell 22-0 to No. 1 Jenks and outlasted No. 3 Owasso 10-7 in overtime. Since, they’ve been putting more points on the board, topping Putnam City West 35-7, Mustang 48-10 and Moore 56-14.
“I don’t think we have to play a perfect game to come away with a win,” Jones said. “But we’ve got to play consistently, we’ve got to be in it.”
North can’t let one bad thing lead to two, three or four bad things.
“When something bad happens,” said Moulton, “we’ve got to go over to the tent [and figure it out] … If the defense gets scored on, we’ve just got to go and not argue and point fingers and just kind of come together.”
The Redskins are unlikely to fool the T-Wolves.
“There’s no secret sauce to what they’re doing,” Jones said. “You’re going to know what’s coming.
“They’re going to get you one-on-one and their theory is that they’re going to beat your one more times than not and that’s where you’ve got to rise up in those situations and you’ve got to make those plays.”