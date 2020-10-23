TULSA — As long as Union cooperated, Norman North remained in the game Friday night at Union-Tuttle Stadium.
The Redskins, however, quit cooperating in the second half and that was pretty much that.
Thanks to an odd choice of a two-point conversion with 6:05 remaining, Union claimed a 50-25 victory.
More impressive, perhaps, than doubling up the Timberwolves, the Redskins pushed them around, too.
“We got out-physicaled tonight,” North coach Justin Jones said, possibly inventing a new compound word, yet succinctly describing what happened.
Led by A.J. Green, who’s headed to Arkansas to play his college football, the Redskins racked up 397 yards on the ground on 38 carries, falling below four bills only on their last two snaps, consecutive loss-of-3 kneel-downs from quarterback Grayson Tempest.
Green led the barrage with 209 yards on 16 carries, Rovaughn Banks netted 142 on 12 and, though he carried just five times, Junior Smith finished with 40.
North’s strength was on the ground, too, but not in Union’s area code.
A big second half from Chapman McKown gave him 116 yards on 17 carries to go with Gabe Trevillison’s 81 on 17, yet the T-Wolves’ ground game still finished more than 200 yards behind the Redskins, topping out at 189, while neither team managed to throw for even 100.
Jones seized upon a positive in the game’s aftermath.
“We have it within 10 there late … It’s one of those deals where we’re right there where we need to be in the fourth quarter,” he said.
Indeed, following North’s finest drive of the night — 80 yards on 12 plays — capped by a 1-yard run from quarterback Jackson Remualdo, followed by a two-point shovel pass to McKown, the T-Wolves were within 35-25 with 10 minutes remaining.
Yet, from there, after forcing a Union punt, a North fumble set up Green for a 20-yard score, after which Smith — who’d already run for two first-quarter scores, —picked off Remualdo and ran it back 30 for the game’s final touchdown.
Jones regretted the turnovers that led to a final score that reflected a game “a little uglier than what it actually was.”
A fair point, though it failed to take into account that it was three first-half Union turnovers that kept North reasonably close in the first half.
A Redskin fumble set up Carter Blatt’s 33-yard field goal with 4:12 remaining in the first quarter.
A muffed punt recovered by the T-Wolves set up Trevillison’s 12-yard score with 1:42 remaining in the first quarter.
Jake Tadlock’s interception of Tempest 4:15 before the half set up Remualdo’s 12-yard touchdown pass to Brae Alonzo.
Even with all of that good fortune, North could not maintain any of its three first-half leads.
Of the Redskins’ seven first-half possessions, three were given back to the T-Wolves on turnovers, one was punted back to the T-Wolves and the remaining three accounted for nine snaps, 220 yards from scrimmage and 21 points, the last seven coming on a 75-yard run 58 seconds before the half from Green, one snap after Alonzo’s touchdown grab.
North (4-3, 3-2 District 6A-I-1) wasn’t pushed around and marched upon, but pushed around and gouged. Two of Union’s (3-4, 3-1) second-half scoring drives required only four plays, total, as well.
“We gave up way too many explosive plays,” Jones said. “We came out and got the turnovers like we needed to, but we’ve just got to go back and make sure we got back to work.”
