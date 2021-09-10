Norman North Football: T-Wolves roll over Bulldogs, though penalty issues persist

Just two weeks into the season for most teams and, already, the Class 6A-I best-in-the-west designation appears to be down to two teams.
There is Moore, which has already won three games, and there is Norman North, which has mostly dominated each of its two outings.
Friday night at Harve Collins Field, it was Edmond Memorial on the receiving end of a 49-19 Timberwolves-over-Bulldogs mismatch, marked by huge games from North running back Chapman McKown, quarterback Gavin Frakes and, most of the time, the offensive line that made much of their damage possible.
McKown only carried five times after the half, but turned them into 73 yards giving him 213 overall on 18 carries, three of them for touchdowns of 7, 4 and 25 yards.
The North running back does not impress easily.
“I expect that every time I play. I swear, every time I touch the ball,” he said. “There will be games like that. It’s not going to stop.”
Frakes’ stat line may not have been as eye-popping, just crazy efficient, as he completed 10 of 12 passes for 196 yards, while carrying 12 times for 104, some of his keepers designed and some not. He ran 24 yards for one touchdown and found Cason Cabbiness from 23 for another.
“Gavin’s playing big-time football,” North head coach Justin Jones said. “I’m super proud of the way he’s operating and the way he’s doing things.”
Yet, in the form of multiple holding penalties, the line that created so much space, and other units, too, fueled another set of numbers North’s going to have to clean up, perhaps to be best in the west and certainly if it hopes to accomplish the bigger goals the T-Wolves were freely acknowledging before the season began.
One week after committing 119 yards in penalties against Norman High, North was hit for the very same number in the first half alone, finishing the game with 16 flags that cost it 169.
Against the Tigers, many of the yards were generated by 15-yard personal fouls after the play. Against the Bulldogs, holding was the most common infraction.
Jones told his team in the halftime locker room that only it could stand in the way of itself. He was pleased the laundry-on-the-field rate lessened post intermission, but remained a realist on what being so penalty-ridden could eventually cost his team.
“We’re being balanced [offensively], which is what we want to do,” he said. “But we’re not going to win the big game, we’re not going to win the close games against good opponents until we clean up some of our fundamentals, and that’s the biggest thing that we’ve got to do moving forward.”
Memorial’s 25 points were a season-high, though most were not the result of the Bulldogs grinding through North’s offense.
Tailback Kiefer Mullins was able to get lost in the T-Wolves’ secondary coming out of the backfield two different times, each time turning it into an 80-yard score.
The Bulldogs’ last score came on a 13-yard pass from back-up quarterback David McComb to Tanner Wolfe in the final minute, immediately after North’s only turnover, a fumble from the second unit that set Memorial up on the doorstep.
Only the Bulldogs’ second touchdown resembled a drive — seven plays, 80 yards — and it didn’t happen without a 52-yard catch and run from Camden Pack and a North pass interference penalty on the next snap.
Beyond McCown, Frakes and Cabbiness, North got a 6-yard touchdown run from Caemon Gay late in the first quarter and an 11-yard touchdown run from backup quarterback Kam Sixkiller in the middle of of the fourth.
North will try making it three straight victories to begin the season next week at Yukon. The Millers fell 35-14 to Class 6A-II’s Deer Creek on Friday.
After yet another big win, the T-Wolves will have things to work on.