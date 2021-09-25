Norman North football: T-Wolves run out of time, finish a point short after crazy ending

Too much.
Just too much got packed into 48 minutes of football Friday night at Harve Collins Field.
In the books, Mustang prevailed 49-48, handing Norman North its first loss of the season on the strength of 28 unanswered points to begin the second half.
How it actually ended remains is still a bit of a mystery, but here’s what happened, chronologically:
Down 21 points, furiously trying to comeback, North kept hope alive when Gavin Frakes hit Cason Cabbiness down the right sideline for 80 yards, bringing the Timberwolves within 49-35 with 7:59 remaining.
Having not begun to stop the Broncos post-intermission, North kicked onside and Mustang recovered. However, having already given up second-half touchdown drives of 75, 80, 65 and 44 yards, the T-Wolves finally got a stop, turning the Broncos over on downs.
Ten plays later, made possible by a huge fourth-down catch from Cabbiness, North was back in the end zone on a 1-yard run from Frakes, pulling within a touchdown with 4:22 remaining.
North kicked deep and held again. Facing third-and-10, Mustang was content to punt, running it up the middle, an interesting choice given what would happen a few minutes later.
North began on its own 26 with no time to waste. One snap garnered an 11 yard run from Frakes and personal foul against the Broncos and just like that, the T-Wolves were beyond midfield. Two plays later, Frakes carried for 21 to the Mustang 5.
The next snap, just as he got hit, Frakes hit Dorney for a 5-yard score, just as Dorney got hit, too.
There was still 2:03 remaining when North coach Justin Jones decided to go for two points.
The play broke down, Frakes improvised and rolled back right to throw to Hayden Hack, who was also improvising.
Hack thought he got back to the ball, got his hands under it and caught it. The officials thought otherwise. North was also hit with illegal formation and ineligible-man-downfield calls.
Out of timeouts, North kicked onside again, Mustang recovered and that’s when the craziness rally began.
The Broncos could have taken three knees and run out the clock.
They didn’t.
Quarterback Tristen Russell ran for 8 yards. North might have chosen to let Russell score as a touchdown and a kick still would have left the T-Wolves within eight points.
On the next play, Russell kept again and just kept running as North tried to strip the ball. It took a long time, but North finally did strip it, recovering the ball at the 2 following a 40-plus-yard game from Russell.
Down a point, with 54 seconds remaining, North began from the shadow of its end zone without a timeout.
Here were the plays.
Frakes scrambled for seven yards and suffered a late hit out of bounds.
After a holding call against North that had the T-Wolves suffering first-and-26, Frakes hit Cabbiness for 21 yards, then Cabbiness for 8, then Chapman McKown for 39, then Brayden Dorney for 23 all the way down to the 3-yard line.
Everybody got out of bounds but Dorney, but the clock had to stop for the chains to move with 5 seconds remaining.
North lined up to spike it. There was a snap, but a North player was running off the field, killing the play and handing North a too-many-men-on-the-field penalty.
Now 3 seconds remained, and, originally, North lined up for a field goal. Then — here’s the mystery — the officials appeared to delay the action for a moment. But the game was quickly back on and now Frakes lined up to spike it again. The clock began on the official’s signal, not the snap, and though Frakes clearly spiked it in less than 3 seconds, North didn’t really have 3 seconds.
The officials ruled the spike occurred too late and the game was over.
Things were happening too fast, North got caught scrambling and time ran out.
Frakes thew for 385 yards and more than 200 in the fourth quarter. Cabbiness caught one touchdown pass and eight others for 209 yards. Dorney caught two touchdown passes and five others for 98. Frakes ran for 167 on 19 carries and McKown for 110 on 14.
North fell to 3-1.
Mustang improved to 2-2.
You can’t make it up.