Norman North’s brand of football was a familiar sight.
Establish the run. Lock down on defense. Limit the big plays.
It was merely a scrimmage, one that lasted less than an hour against Putnam City North Thursday evening. But the T-Wolves showed shades of their 2019 identity of pounding the rock and attacking on defense.
The biggest difference is Norman North’s experienced compared to last year’s youth-heavy roster.
Norman North still had occasional issues with sloppy penalties that led to stalled drives against PC North.
T-Wolves coach Justin Jones likes the program’s progress, however, with one week left until its season opener.
"I think we're where we need to be,” Jones said. “We're on schedule.”
North’s defensive efforts on Thursday were highlighted by two interceptions from junior Gavin Anderson.
"Our [defensive backs] are doing a good job with their coverage and understanding what we're trying to do and how to match those things,” Jones said. “So, again, good first step, defensively. We'll have a big challenge next week against Norman's offense and hopefully everybody comes to play."
Offensively, Norman North found success in the run game with senior Gabe Trevillison and sophomore Chapman McKown sharing rushing responsibilities.
McKown broke off the scrimmage’s lone touchdown, a 60-yard scamper where he shrugged off two tackles and ran 40 yards untouched to the end zone.
Trevillison never got free for a score of his own; although, he frequently flashed his shiftiness.
“We got a great one-two punch with Gabe and Chap,” Jones said. “Both of those guys are really good running backs and can do some good things with us once the ball gets into space. Happy with them. Happy with where we're at right there. We got to get some of our read [option] game and some of our run game cleaned up a little bit, but we got two good backs.”
It’s still undetermined who will share the backfield with Trevillison and McKown next week when North meets Norman High next Thursday at Harve Collins Field.
Senior Jackson Remualdo and junior Gavin Frakes, who both saw significant playing time last season, split series at quarterback against Putnam City North.
And Jones expects North’s quarterback derby will continue into next week.
“They've got to go compete this week and really buckle in and prove to everyone that the guy that we put out there is the right guy,” Jones said. “I think they're both going to have to be ready to go.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.