Norman North Football: T-Wolves will be bringing a transformed defense to Jenks

The difference is stark.
Like the games were played by two entirely different teams, one better than the other and significantly better, perhaps light years better, on one side of the ball.
Norman North is at No. 1 Jenks for a 7:30 p.m. kick tonight, which is the first night of the Class 6AI playoffs as well as the quarterfinal round, and the Timberwolves are both of those teams.
If the right one shows up tonight or, even better, if the right one and cherry picked pieces of the other one show up at Allen Trimble stadium this evening, North might be in position to post a stunner.
Those two teams?
One allowed 37.6 points and 426.4 yards from scrimmage per game over the season’s first five regular-season contests and the other allowed 12 points and 211 yards from scrimmage per game over the regular-season’s last five contests.
That’s North this season and, though you can talk quibble about opponents, and the T-Wolves facing both Mustang and Owasso the first half of the season, they also met then-unbeaten Moore and Union, which beat Owasso, the second half of the season.
There’s no question something North’s defense has turned.
“Jones called us out,” linebacker Duncan Parham said. “He said, ‘If you’re as good as you believe you are and I believe you are, show it.’”
It created an attitude adjustment, which created better focus, better preparation habits and better outlooks when game’s were in progress.
Will Bradley, who plays alongside Parham, and who’s matched him this season with 5 1/2 tackles for loss, tried to explain.
“We try to be more of a unit,” he said. “The first four or five weeks of the season, were all kind of doing our own thing, trying to reach our personal goals …
“Like me trying to be like, ‘I’m trying to get 10 tackles and after that I’ll be fine.’ But after that Owasso game, we really just flipped a switch and thought, ‘This really needs to be a team effort.’”
After the Owasso game was Moore. The T-Wolves prevailed 29-6, allowing no points until the Lions’ final snap of the game. A shutout followed against Putnam City. North also closed the regular season with a shutout against Southmoore.
“We started paying a lot more attention to smaller details,” Bradley said. “When we’d watch the scouting report on somebody, we’d try to look for tendencies … like, if they run outside zone here, how is the line going to fit that up and how are we going to match that.
“Before, we would just kind of memorize their plays and memorize their checks and then just be OK with that. Now we’re a lot more invested in smaller details.”
Since that mid-season conversion, nor has North been scoring as quickly or as often.
In the five game before the defense came to life, North’s offense was posting 524.8 yards and 42.6 points per game. Since, those figures have been 353.8 and 30.8 ponts.
Some, perhaps much of that difference, can be attributed to the kinds of games those contests became when the defense led the way.
“What’s happened since then is, when you can play good defense and your offense can, especially, go score early,” North coach Justin Jones said, “it allows you as a coach to really kind of flip your game plan into management and making sure that you’re doing some things to eat the clock and shorten the game up.”
Not just that, but it’s the better playoff model, too, Jones believes.
“Ultimately, if you’re going to go win a championship, if you’re going to go against some of those bigger teams,” he said, “you’ve got to be able to do that in the playoffs.”
Tonight, North will try to do that against the No. 1 team in the state.
There’s an old football cliché about players and teams showing their true selves after being “punched in the mouth.”
“Are our guys going to respond and not just get back up off the mat, but are we going to punch back,” Jones said. “I think that’s something we have to do.”
A whole lot of the defense the T-Wolves have been playing since mid-season will help, too, because when it’s worked, it’s really worked.
“Right now,” said Parham, “we’re doing everything you would want from a defense. We’re playing aggressively, we’re playing fast, we’re physically against the ball.
“We’ve got dudes covering, we’ve got dudes getting to the quarterback, putting pressure, linebackers making plays, getting tackles for loss.”
They just have do it again.