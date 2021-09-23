Norman North Football: Three games into it, Gavin Frakes has been fantastic

Norman North quarterback Gavin Frakes’ first touchdown pass this season went to Brayden Dorney and if you were sitting high enough to watch it you might have noticed something.
When Frakes released the ball, Dorney had not only not cleared the last line of Norman High’s secondary, he’d not even reached it. Yet, when the ball arrived, Dorney was beyond the Tiger defense.
“I remember that play,” Frakes said. “I got blitzed and there was a guy in my face, so I rolled out and then when I stepped back … I saw Brayden running and the safeties were standing flat-footed, so I just launched it. I knew he was going to go get it.”
The most telling part of what Frakes remembers about the play, beyond the fact that he remembers everything about that play?
Having rolled out, having bought time, looking downfield, the snapshot his brain took of the developing sequence not only told him where Dorney was and where he would be by the time gravity brought the ball he threw back to earth, it also told him “the safeties were standing flat-footed,” thus Dorney would be all alone to catch it in stride, which he was.
Trying to make sense of Frakes’ wild success through three games, that's a good place to start.
“I think, out of nearly everyone on this team, he’s probably worked the hardest,” Dorney said. “He puts it in every day, he watches film double the time that a lot of us do on the team.
“Over the summer and even the winter, he was out on the field; and if he wasn’t out on the field he was getting those mental reps.”
Though a senior, Frakes is a first-year starting quarterback and of his three most common targets — Dorney, Hayden Hack, Cason Cabbiness — only Dorney had a primary receiving role last season and even he was splitting time with Brae Alonzo.
Still, Frakes has completed 37 of 46 passes for 843 yards and 10 touchdowns.
His only blemishes have been three interceptions, but none have come back to haunt the Timberwolves and a 10-to-3 TD to INT ratio remains plenty good.
Peyton Gavras, in 2012, was the first quarterback to lead North to a state title game. According to the game stats kept by The Transcript that season, he completed 38 of 74 passes for six touchdowns through three games.
Channing Meyer was also getting snaps in the early part of that season. Still, combined, they weren’t approaching what Frakes is doing now.
Brandon Marquardt, in 2016, became the second quarterback to lead North to the state title game and his passing numbers through three games, as best The Transcript could keep them, were a phenomenal 58 of 74 for 1,031 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Frakes isn’t throwing as often or for the same yardage as Marquardt, but his completion percentage (80.4) is two points higher, his yards-per-attempt (18.1) is 4.2 more and his yards-per-completion (22.8) is 5 more.
“[Entering the season], since seventh grade, I had never played a full game of football. I was always rotating with another quarterback or splitting time,” Frakes said. “So I always thought to myself, what’s going to happen when I play a full game and get a full game of stats?”
He may not have known, but he must have thought he’d do all right, because a few moments after he said that, he offered something else.
“Before the season, I wrote down my goals, my individual goals and team goals,” he said. “My individual goals were that I wanted to throw for 3,000 yards and run for 1,000, because I felt like if I accomplish those things, we’re going to win games.”
He’s on pace.
Throwing for 281 yards per game to date, another nine at that clip, a number that presumes at least one playoff victory, would bring him to almost 4,000.
He’s also run for 256 yards, 85.3 per game, and another nine at that clip would put him at 1,024.
Offering contrarian wisdom, North head coach Justin Jones attributes part of of the T-Wolves’ aerial success to the fact that not Frakes, Dorney, Hack nor Cabbiness had a position all to themselves last year.
“They all came up together,” he said. “Whether you want to call it a chip on their shoulder or [they] kind of felt like [they] should have ben the guy last year, or whatever it may be, I think that’s given them that chip to where they’ve really worked this thing.”
They’re clearly on the same page. That, and it has to be nice knowing your quarterback will hit you when you’re open; or, going back to that first scoring toss to Dorney, will throw to you even before you’re open, knowing you will be.
“It takes some of the stress off,” Hack said.
They’ve made it look easy.
Today is a new day.
Mustang (1-2) visits North (3-0) at Harve Collins Field in both teams’ District 6AI-2 opener.
If Frakes and his targets keep doing what they’ve been doing, the T-Wolves will remain very difficult to beat.