Norman North Football: Timberwolves strong at point of attack against Bombers

MIDWEST CITY — The scrimmage between the Timberwolves and Bombers over, as Norman North retreated toward the east end zone at Rose Field, a player's voice could be heard above the post-scrimmage hum.
“We’ve got a lot to work on if we’re going to win a state title,” running back Chapman McKown said.
It was a pretty fair description of what happened Thursday night at Midwest City.
The T-Wolves believe they can be a great team, offered some things that great teams offer, like fierce and physical play at the line of scrimmage, yet still left a number of things to clean up in their first preseason scrimmage against somebody other than themselves.
The night concluded with an almost legitimate “half game.” Two quarters of football in which quarterbacks could be tackled, flags were thrown and enforced and punts, kickoffs and extra points were allowed, just not allowed to be blocked or returned.
In that portion of the scrimmage, the two teams tied 7-7.
Previous to that, each team received the ball at its own 40-yard line and were allowed to run 12 plays two different times.
If the ball was turned over or retired on downs, yet allotted plays remained, the ball returned to the 40 and the offense began again.
It was difficult to pick a winner in that portion.
Midwest City’s first dozen plays with the ball produced no points and two interceptions from North’s Hayden Hack among the Bombers' first six snaps.
Yet, among the Bombers' second dozen plays, three went for touchdowns, one a 55-yard run up the middle from quarterback De’Angelo Irvin and the others passes from Irvin to Daniel Smith and Devin Sisson from 36 and 49 yards.
As for the T-Wolves, they went right down the field the first time they were given the ball, going 60 yards in nine plays, McKown scoring on a 15-yard run up the middle. With three plays remaining, North gained another 19 yards.
Over their second dozen plays, the T-Wolves were stopped on downs, fumbled the ball away, then needed just five plays to go 60 yards and score, the last 25 belonging to Carson Samson up the middle.
North coach Justin Jones appeared to leave the stadium mostly pleased.
“Up front,” he said, “we were pretty physical tonight.”
That was clear, offensively and defensively.
One play, during the half-game portion of the scrimmage, Irvin handed the ball to Camarian Smiley, who was dropped where he got it, 6 yards behind the the line of scrimmage.
Several T-Wolves were in on the stop, while it was senior defensive tackle Josh Koranda who appeared to clear the way allowing so many North defenders to swarm into the Bombers offensive backfield.
The play was not unique.
It was just one of six stops the North defense made behind the line of scrimmage between both portions of the scrimmage.
Yet, in the moments Midwest City found any space downfield, it tended to find much more space and turn in big gains.
North playing without starting linebackers Duncan Parham and Will Bradley, who were kept out for precautionary purposes, may have had something to do with that.
In addition the physical play up front, Jones liked the way quarterback Gavin Frakes guided the offense.
“In the run game, he’s seeing things,” Jones said. “And what I’m looking at is timing. I think the ball’s coming out on time. It’s getting where it needs to be.”
In the first portion of the scrimmage, Frakes completed 3 of 4 passes for 29 yards on the T-Wolves' first scoring drive and, sharing time with Cam Sixkiller behind center during the second scoring drive, he completed his only toss for 15 yards, while carrying once for 8, even making a defender miss.
During the half-game portion of the scrimmage, facing first-and-goal from the 10-yard line, North’s touchdown came on a slant to Hack, who was catching passes on both sides of the ball.
Frakes also suffered some consequential drops.
“I thought Gavin played really well … I think the ball’s where it’s supposed to be,” Jones said.
North has one more scrimmage, this coming Thursday at Putnam City North.