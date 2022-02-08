Norman North coach Al Beal said it would take a perfect game for his girls to beat visiting Stillwater on Tuesday night.
At the very least, Beal was looking for a sustained effort from his players, who found themselves in a game they could win for one of the few times this season.
The Timberwolves played well in spurts, but struggled down the stretch and lost 46-36. They led, 27-26, after three quarters but were outscored 20-9 in the fourth.
Norman North surrendered too many second-chance baskets and committed too many fouls against the Lady Pioneers (10-10).
“We did not match their sense of urgency. We just weren’t as into it defensively,” Beal said. “They hit shots, they made plays. But everything they did on offense, it was (done) with a purpose. We seemed hesitant, in terms of attacking the basket, and just being aggressive.
Hannah Fields (13 points) and Brooklyn Horton (12 points) led the Timberwolves (3-15) in scoring. Whitney Wollenberg added six points for Norman North.
The Timberwolves jumped out to a 7-3 lead but managed just five points after that and trailed 17-12 at halftime. Neither team shot particularly well, but Stillwater’s Aspen Clarkson, Ceazia McFadden and Chrissen Harland got hot late in the first quarter and combined for nine points to erase a 3-point deficit.
Clarkson (17 points) and Harland (15 points) were the game’s leading scorers.
Norman North played inspired basketball in the third quarter and went on an 11-0 run to lead 23-19. But Stillwater outplayed the Timberwolves in the fourth quarter, getting clutch shooting from Clarkson and Harland, who also converted key free throws to put the game out of reach.
“It’s a compliment to us that we were even close, given the missed block-outs, the free throws they hit... ,” Beal said.
The Timberwolves, who host rival Norman High on Friday, play their final four regular season games at home. Norman North hosts Yukon on Feb. 15 and Westmoore on Feb. 18.
Beal hopes his players can learn from their mistakes and focus on improving in time for the playoffs.
“It’s been a difficult year. It’s been a grind, physically and mentally,” he said.
Norman North boys hold on to beat Stillwater: The Timberwolves led 37-34 to begin the fourth quarter but Stillwater cut the lead to 38-30 on back-to-back three-point shots by Gunnar Bratton and Adam Barth. The Pioneers made it 38-33 on a three-point play by Trey Tuck.
Norman North (12-6) answered the 9-0 run on a three-point basket by Nate Lancaster to put the T-Wolves up 41-33. But back came the Pioneers, who converted a couple of turnovers into baskets, the last a layup by Bratton to make it 44-41.
Norman North’s Kevin Overton missed the front end of a one-and-one free throw opportunity, but Ben Moser converted two foul shots with 19 seconds left to give the Timberwolves a 46-41 lead. Brayden Reese scored for the Pioneers (7-13) as time expired.
Overton and Jeremiah Johnson each scored 10 points and Joel Atkinson added eight points, including two 3-pointers for Norman North.