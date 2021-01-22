MOORE — The Norman North girls, after pausing for two weeks and taking part in a single practice in preparation for the John Nobles Invitational Tournament, are finding their game in stages.
Friday morning at Moore High School, in the consolation round following a tourney-opening loss to Midwest City, there were three stages.
North finished off Putnam City with the last of them, prevailing 54-40 to get into today’s 1 p.m. consolation championship.
None of the stages were too threatening to the Timberwolves, because the first of them came with a rush North hasn’t typically enjoyed no matter how conditioned nor sharp it might find it self entering a contest.
Built on stingy defense and toughness under coach Rory Hamilton, the T-Wolves looked like the Golden State Warriors over the game’s first 4:08.
In that time, Keely Hunt opened with a 3-pointer, point guard Kennedy Cummings followed with two more and, after a deuce from Shamica Smith, Cummings followed with two-old fashioned three-point plays, hitting her shot, getting fouled and making the free throw.
Though 3:52 remained in the first quarter, the T-Wolves were already up 17-4.
“When one of us scores, the others get hyped for each other, we just stay positive,” Cummings said. “It just gets us on a run. Once we have one score and the other scores, it just keeps going.”
At least past the halfway point of the first quarter. Yet, it was only one stage.
North got it to 19-4 before the Pirates went on a 10-4 run only for the T-Wolves to turn around and go on a 9-0 run. By the half, North led 32-16 and the second stage was complete.
Out of the half came another Putnam City sprint. The Pirates were forcing turnovers and making shots, going on an 11-5 run, pulling within 37-27.
North’s turn to answer again, it’s response began with a coast-to-coast layup from Cummings that included a nifty paint feint that convinced her defender she was dishing to the right corner.
Once free, Cummings hit a layup that began an 8-0 run, staking the T-Wolves to their biggest lead, 45-27, with 2:15 remaining in the third quarter.
That was it for the stages.
The rest of the game, the Pirates were never closer than 11 points. The T-Wolves scored five of the game’s last seven points to forge the final score.
Hamilton stipulated to the idea that his players are in the process of getting their legs back and used it as part of his intermission message.
“The thing I said at halftime is the old Rick Pitino line, ‘Fatigue makes cowards of us all,’” he said. “Any time we would get tired, we would let our guard down on defense, a rebound, we wouldn’t meet a pass. I think the fatigue factor had a lot to do with that.”
On the bright side, his team pushed through those moments, thereby never facing a serious comeback threat.
Cummings finished with 24 points, four rebounds and three steals.
Fatima Black had a piece of each of the T-Wolves responses, finishing with 13 points and nine rebounds, hitting the last five shots she attempted, two 3-pointers included, after missing her first two.
Hunt and Jordan Wright both dished three assists.
A’Monique Holmes led the Pirates with 14 points and six rebounds. Jenna Meadows added 12 points and CeCe Maxcey 10.
North, still ranked No. 10 by the Class 6A coaches, moved to 6-3. Putnam City fell to 4-9.
The T-Wolves weren't happy with their effort against Midwest City the day before. This was better.
“We got some rest, picked it up today,” said Cummings, “and played with our hearts.”
They were full of answers.
