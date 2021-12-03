Norman North Girls Basketball: T-Wolves make vast improvements, finish just short at Westmoore

OKLAHOMA CITY — The first thing Norman North freshman guard Whitney Wollenberg did upon entering Friday’s game at Westmoore was knock down a 3-pointer.
A bench player, she played starter’s minutes after the half and made two huge and acrobatic layups in the fourth quarter, helping the Timberwolves to force overtime.
Yet, before that happened, she was then fearless enough to wind up with the ball in her hands as regulation drew to a close, when she leaned in, well defended and let go with a 12-foot runner trying to win the game.
That’s how she found herself at the free-throw line with 0.2 seconds remaining needing to make either toss to hand North the win.
A cruel game, they were both off target and, scoring the only points in the extra frame, the Jaguars prevailed 50-45.
The good news?
Wollenberg’s got a lot more basketball to play and the T-Wolves, so vastly improved from one game to the next, hardly felt like losers as they left the floor.
“I’m so proud of my team,” said junior forward Avery Robins, who did a little of everything, scoring four points, grabbing seven rebounds and nabbing four steals. “The girls, we have improved so much and I love them beyond measure.”
North trailed 16-8 after a quarter and 31-18 at the half, but got back into it in the third quarter on the back of Hannah Fields, the only player on the roster to play major minutes at the varsity level prior to this season.
In that frame alone, Fields hit 4 of 5 shots, one of them a 3-pointer and all three of her free throws.
After Brooklyn Horton hit North’s first basket of the second half, the next nine points belonged to Fields, bringing the T-Wolves within 33-29. Another basket from Horton made the deficit two points.
North, though, never pulled even until the final minute coming off a crazy sequence.
Robins hit two free throws to make it 45-43.
Katie Kolar, from the volleyball court to the basketball court, then stole the ball, but could not convert, only to have Fields steal the ball back before the Jags cleared their backcourt. Fields converted, tying the game and after forcing yet another giveaway, North had the ball at the end with a chance to win it.
Fields added nine rebounds to go with her points, while Horton added 11 points and five boards.
Westmoore also delivered some big performances, led by Ruta Andrews, who scored 11 points to go with an amazing 19 rebounds. Dee Frost finished with 19 points and five steals.
It was a huge step in the right direction for the T-Wolves, who actually outrebounded the Jags 37-31 even as Andrews grabbed so many herself.
Asked what her team did better Friday than Tuesday, Robins had a list.
“Playing as a team, hustling, rebounding, passing the ball,” she said. “I mean, everywhere on the floor I think we did better and we’re gonna continue to get better thought the season.”