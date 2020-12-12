The Norman North girls may not have proven something only to themselves Saturday afternoon, but to any basketball team looking for its best game.
Don’t do the other team any favors and it’s amazing all the good things that might happen.
That was the case for the Timberwolves during their third-place victory over Putnam City West at the Joe Lawson Memorial Invitational Tournament.
For the most part, North took care of the ball, cleaned up the backboards, moved the ball, created good looks and, just like that, convincingly took down the 10th-ranked Patriots 55-39.
Only the night before, PCW had given No. 1 Norman High a steady challenge. However, against North, the Pats faced a team that had been challenged following a 14-point semifinal round loss to Midwest City.
“This is a resilient group of girls,” said assistant coach Al Beal, who filled in for head coach Rory Hamilton for a third straight game. “When you challenge them, for the most part, they will take it and they will step up.”
The program may have to search pretty deep to find the last time it had two players reach the 20-point mark, but that’s what happened Saturday, with point guard Kennedy Cummings going for 23 points, four rebounds and five assists and post Shamica Smith going or 20 points, seven rebounds and three steals.
If that kind of production was exciting, a still bigger deal involved the the T-Wolves finishing the game with a reasonable 10 turnovers after committing 90 over their first four games.
“We stayed humble throughout the whole game,” Smith said. “[We] kept our composure and stayed together.”
One offensive sequence typified North’s entire 32 minutes.
It arrived two minutes into the second half when North broke PCW’s pressure and the ball found Fatima Black in the left corner.
Still in transition mode, Black surveyed her options and hit Cummings filling the left side of the lane near the free-throw line. Cut off by a defender, rather than throwing the ball at the backboard as though obligated by Black’s feed, Cummings spotted Smith filling the lane from the other side and delivered the pass. Smith hit the layup, got fouled and the T-Wolves were on top 26-22.
It wound up being the first basket of what became a 12-3 run that put North on top 36-25.
The rest of the game, the T-Wolves (4-2) played like the better team, continuing to build their lead.
Beyond Cummings and Smith, Black finished a bucket short of a double-double, netting eight points to go with 10 rebounds. Jordan Wright only scored four points but grabbed six rebounds. Keely Hunt didn’t score, but grabbed three rebounds to go with three steals.
“We played as a team today,” Cummings said.
Caya Smith led the Pats (1-3) with 14 points and 11 rebounds. T’Nya Ray finished with 10 points.
North may have put things together at just the right time.
Friday, back on their home court, the T-Wolves play host to the top-ranked Tigers in the season’s first Crosstown Clash
“Once we realized the team that we’d stepped up to be,” Cummings said, “we were like, ‘We can do this.’”
Going forward, that ought to help.
