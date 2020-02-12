Trevor Laffoon lit up as he introduced two Norman North staples at the school’s National Signing Day ceremony.
Skylar Revas and Ashton Seratte broke through as varsity members their freshman seasons. They now enter their senior season having inked their soccer futures — Revas with Baker University and Seratte with Oklahoma City University.
Revas and Seratte return talent to Laffoon’s 2020 roster that was often lost in the shuffle of the loaded class in front of them. This season, they’ll be vital to continuing the lofty standard North has set with last year’s successful state championship run.
“You're kind of always going to be the team that people want to beat, so you want to have that senior leadership,” said Laffoon, North’s second-year head coach. “And we have that with these two girls and the other players.”
Laffoon says Seratte will contend to be North’s leading goal-scorer, while Revas provides critical stability as a midfielder.
“I see [Seratte] scoring a lot of goals for us this year,” Laffoon said. “And just someone that kind of leads the attack for us just going forward.”
“[Revas] kind of does all the hard work that not necessarily gets all the accolades but she's a very vital piece to our program,” Laffoon continued. “She does a great job, works her tail off, connects passes, wins 50-50 balls for us and someone that holds the glue together and holds everything together.”
