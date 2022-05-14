OKLAHOMA CITY — The Norman North girls kept waiting for their first goal to finally break through.
It never did.
The Timberwolves saw their run, which included back-to-back state championships, come to a close in a penalty shootout loss to Edmond Deer Creek Saturday at Taft Stadium in the 6A girls state title game.
The two teams battled to a scoreless tie through regulation and two periods of sudden death extra time. Even when the two teams went to penalty kicks, the Timberwolves were unable to put any of their four attempts into the back of the net.
It was a tough finish to a dominant stretch for Norman North over the past three seasons.
“I thought we were super sloppy in both periods,” North head coach Trevor Laffoon said. “I don’t think this was a good game to be honest for either team, but state final’s are usually like that. More than anything we left a couple chances out there.”
It was the only third time in the last three seasons that the Timberwolves were held without a goal.
Norman North was able to test the Antlers back line at times throughout the game, but not as consistently as they have in the past. Deer Creek’s defense didn’t allow the Timberwolves’ forwards to control the ball in the middle of the field for long.
The Antlers played with two defensive midfielders and four defenders to help counter Norman North’s explosive offensive attack.
“Deer Creek did a great job defensively,” Laffoon said. “They were organized, I wouldn’t say they ever tried to keep the ball. It was pretty much [about getting] it out of there every time. They did a good job, we just didn’t execute today.”
Norman North averaged 4.6 goals per game entering the state ttitle game for six seniors who have helped build the program into a 6A powerhouse. Meanwhile, Deer Creek’s defense hadn’t allowed a goal in four games and had 12 shutouts this season.
The Timberwolves’ defense has allowed just five goals all season, and with a talented roster, the team has always liked their chance to find a way to win if they can prevent their opponent from breaking through for a goal.
Norman North’s back line held strong again on Saturday, but the first goal never came.
In the 72 minute, Becca Tweety crossed the ball into the middle of the field, but an open header missed just wide. In the first minute of extra time, a Norman North corner kick made its way deep into the box, but it was deflected just outside of the left post.
Norman North had five shots on target in the game, while the Antlers had three.
“Obviously PK’s is a terrible way to lose, but at the end of the day, I’m proud of the girls for getting here. It’s hard to get here three years in a row,” Laffoon said. “I’m happy the girls got here, they put out a good effort, just ultimately the final piece wasn’t there for us today.”
The Timberwolves six varsity seniors — Abby Sonne, Becca Tweety, Jada Ryan, Hadley Horn, Londyn Furnish and Kendra Hudgins — will graduate with a career record of 50-5, which includes two state championships that could've been three had not been shortened due to COVID-19.
“This year, the team was good,” Laffoon said. “I’ll tell you that we should be back here next year. We have younger players that are just as good. Obviously losing our seniors is going to hurt and it’s gonna suck, but we have younger players that if they play the part like I know they can, we’re gonna be fine.”