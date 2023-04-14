The Norman North girls soccer team went to South Carolina for the Palmetto Cup and kept its undefeated season alive to improve to 11-0.
The Timberwolves opened up the tournament defeating Hammond, 10-1 before defeating Gray Collegiate by mercy rule. They secured first place with a 3-2 win over Pinewood in the third game.
Narissa Fultz was named the Palmetto Cup MVP with six goals and four assists. She was joined on the all-tournament team by Presslee Amick, Zoe Walker and Lennon Park.
