It took a little longer than expected, but the Norman North girls were able to runaway with a win over Southmoore on Tuesday.
The Timberwolves entered the playoffs riding a string of big wins, including 41 goals in the last four games. The Sabercats found success early by overloading their defense with four defenders and two defending midfielders.
The Timberwolves struggled to get a clean shot off against Southmoore’s defense, and found themselves in a 1-0 game deep into the second half. In the 68th minute, Presley Boyd got the ball on the right sideline and dribbled into the box before making a pass across the middle of the field.
The first Norman North player to reach the ball missed their volley, but senior Becca Tweedy was waiting on the back post and fired it into the back of the net. With 12 minutes remaining in the game, the defending state champions finally had their first chance to breathe.
“I thought the effort wasn’t amazing at the beginning honestly,” NNHS head coach Trevor Laffoon said. “In the first half, I thought we were kind of sluggish. In the playoffs people are nervous. The nerves are a lot higher. If you lose you’re done, and this group hasn’t lost many times in the past three years. Obviously there’s a lot of pressure on this group.”
Jada Ryan helped set up the Timberwolves first goal on a free kick in the 19th minute. The senior sent a low pass into the box to Narissa Fults, who quickly turned a fired into the bottom side of the crossbar for a goal.
Fults put another across on a long through ball in the second half. The sophomore forward got by the first defender with a quick side step, and then fired it hard into the left side of the net to put the Timberwolves up 3-0 in the 71st minute.
About five minutes of game time later, Boyd got her chance to score off a pass in the middle of the box.
“Honestly, it was all about getting that second (goal),” Laffoon said. “Once the second one fell it was over, the floodgates were gonna open. They did a really good job defensively of being organized, and they frustrated us with their offsides trap. They did a good job, but for us it took us a little longer than I would’ve wanted.”
Norman North held on to defeat Southmoore 4-0 and will play their second round game on Friday.
The Timberwolves knew they were in for a tough matchup coming into the game.
The Sabercats played Norman North close in the first round of last year’s playoffs. The undefeated Timberwolves held on for a 3-2 win, but gave up multiple goals for just the third time that season.
The Timberwolves back line, which has been stellar all season long, suffocated Southmoore’s forwards whenever the ball made it into their side of the field.
The Sabercats were held to just one shot on the day, while Norman North had 14 shots on goal.
“That’s our biggest strength,” Laffoon said about his defense. “If we can keep them at zero, I like our chances. We have the firepower, we have the players all over the field that I like our chances to put at least one away. So if we don’t give up one, I like our chances of winning the game.”