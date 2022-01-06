OKLAHOMA CITY — Norman North came away from last year’s Bishop McGuinness Classic with a championship.
On Thursday, they took a step towards their second in as many years with a 52-33 win over No. 18 Deer Creek.
Though they got off to a slow start.
Ben Moser found Jole Atkinson for a 3-pointer in the first minute of the game, then the T-Wolves went cold. Moser and Nate Lancaster scored the remaining two baskets of the first quarter, finishing with eight points.
Fortunately for the T-Wolves, their defense forced an even colder start for Deer Creek, limiting them to four points.
“We were slow offensively in the first half,” North coach Kellen McCoy said. “But we did a good job defensively and rebounding, and we were able to build a little lead in the first half.
It was a particularly slow start for point guard Jeremiah Johnson, but he heated up in the second quarter. He scored nine of the team’s 12 points — the other basket came from a Kevin Overton 3-pointer — and the Tigers took a 12-point halftime lead.
Johnson kept it up in the third quarter, but the whole team eventually found a rhythm. He scored seven of the team’s 18 points in the quarter, pushing the team’s lead to 16 points.
“I thought he did a good job making shots,” McCoy said of Johnson. “He had a couple of turnovers, but he did a good job of making plays and finding it.”
It was Overton who put the game away early in the fourth quarter, hitting 3-pointers on back to back possessions. He also found Moser and Lancaster for 3-pointers in the quarter, and Jole Atkinson added two field goals in the second half.
Deer Creek never threatened the T-Wolves after halftime, who were able to secure a 19-point win.
“It’s a good win,” McCoy said. “Deer Creek is a good team.”
Johnson finished with a game-high 16 points, while Overton chipped in 14. Moser, Lancaster and Atkinson finished with seven points, respectively.
The win gives the T-Wolves their third-straight victory and improves their record to 8-3. They will meet 5A No. 1 Del City in the Semifinals Saturday, who the T-Wolves beat 60-54 at the Joe Lawson tournament last month. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m.