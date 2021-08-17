A scary moment ensued during the seventh inning of Norman North softball’s game against Choctaw Monday night.
North pitcher Juliana Linares threw a pitch that was returned by a Choctaw batter, and the ball hit Linares in the chest and neck area. Linares fell to the ground and was taken to the hospital.
The hospital ran X-rays on Linares and the results were clear, North coach Trey Palacol said.
The hospital held Linares for a few hours to monitor her, and she was eventually released late last night.
Palacol said Linares is OK and will be with the team for their home game against Community Christian today. The team will likely keep Linares off the mound until next week.
The game was postponed after it began raining shortly after Linares was hit. The teams agreed to finish the game when Choctaw visits North for their scheduled matchup on Aug. 30. The game was tied 1-1 in the bottom of the seventh.