Norman North’s slowpitch team gave up seven hits and nine runs in the first inning on its way to a run-rule loss to Shattuck Friday.
Kaylee Lovekamp helped the Timberwolves cut into the early lead with a three-run homer to left field, but Shattuck answered right back with three more runs in the top of the second. Shattuck had four doubles and a home run in the third inning, and came away with a 22-4 win.
Lovekamp drove in the final run of the day on a sacrifice fly to finish one for two, with four RBI at the plate. Shattuck had 19 hits in 29 at-bats, and was walked eight times. Ellery Woods led the way with four hits, and brought in four runs.
The Timberwolves had seven hits and an error. They were led by Trinity Hanska and Mackenzie King, who had two hits each. Hanska hit a double in the bottom of the first inning to set up Lovekamp's home run.
The Timberwolves closed out the Harrah Tournament 3-2, with three run-rule wins. They'll be back in action at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, when they face Dibble on the road.