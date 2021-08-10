The Norman North softball team held its home opener Tuesday night against Del City. It was the Timberwolves third game of the fall season and it followed the template from their openers, two games at Muskogee.
They held Muskogee to one and four runs, respectively, and held Del City to four in their 5-4 victory.
North coach Trey Palacol knows what this defense can do, and credits freshman pitcher Juliana Linares as one of the big reasons why his team will continue with its success.
“We did what we needed to do tonight. Juliana is throwin’ her butt off right now and we couldn’t ask for more from her. She and [her pitching coach] get a lot of credit for calling the game, knowing the game plan and giving us a chance to win these ballgames.” Palacol said.
Linares allowed just five hits and two earned runs, and struck out three batters. Tylie Ligons, Kaitlyn Webb and Reagan Peters led North with two hits each.
North, though, finished its scoring in the second inning.
Palacol knows his offense can produce runs, but its still searching for consistency.
“I’ll go back to last night where we had 15 runs [t Muskogee]. We had great production. Tonight we had a more difficult time getting runs in,” Palacol said. “I’m not looking to score 12 runs a game or anything, and I want us to be able to get wins when we only get five runs, but we just need to be more consistent.
”We want to give ourselves the chance to score by getting people on base consistently. We can’t go four or five innings without scoring.”
North gets back on the field this weekend in a tournament both it and Norman High are hosting.