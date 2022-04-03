Norman North swimming: Despite setbacks, Aiden Hayes reaches new heights in first collegiate season

When Aiden Hayes is asked about his freshman year swimming at North Carolina State, he admits that it was a challenging season.
But to say that Hayes has been battling adversity this year would be a tremendous understatement.
After qualifying for the U.S. National Junior Team last summer, the Norman North graduate came down with pneumonia. The illness made it impossible for Hayes to compete at the FINA World Cup, which was held in Berlin and Budapest last October.
After swimming almost religiously since he was 11-years-old, the nation’s top overall recruit in the 2021 class found himself sidelined for months while he tried to get his body ready to compete again.
“He’s done a lot to achieve the things that he’s done,” Aiden’s dad, Ben Hayes, said. “The mental strain that he’s had to battle through, as a former coach and a dad you get really proud of that because he’s done a phenomenal job.”
Aiden was under extraordinary pressure to perform at a high level as soon as he stepped on campus.
NC State is one of the top swimming programs in the country, having produced 13 Olympians and seven Olympic medalists. The Wolfpack were also coming off their first season without an ACC Championship in seven years.
Meanwhile, Hayes entered the program as the biggest name in a recruiting class that was No. 1 in the country and included four of the top 12 recruits. Coming from Oklahoma, Hayes had some experience competing against elite swimmers, but still far less than many of his competitors who were coming from states with highly-competitive high school swimming.
“You go from competing against the elite of the elite one to two times a year to every week or every other week,” Aiden said. “ … Just being able to mentally have yourself ready to race against some of the Olympians, World Champions, European Champions pretty much every month is a pretty intense change of pace.
“It really puts an emphasis on being mentally and physically ready earlier in the year so that you know what’s coming at the end of the year.”
The freshman wasn’t afforded much time to get himself ready before the season began. When he was finally able to get into the pool again after his illness, Hayes soon suffered another setback — this time a shoulder injury.
He battled through it and continued to compete, but the effects the injury had on his swim times were obvious.
“If you compare it to his senior year in high school you could go most of the year and go, ‘What happened to Aiden?,” Ben said. “Really, the answer is that it took every bit of four or five months to get himself all the way in shape so that he could perform for his team at the ACC Championships and (the NCAA Championships).”
After the season started in October, Aiden said he didn’t feel his body return to normal until early January. Even then, he was still nervous about how much he would be able to help his team a month later when the ACC Championships came around.
Hayes ended up being a key part of the Wolfpack’s seventh ACC title in the last eight years, while competing in three events — the 100-yard and 200-yard butterfly and the 50-yard freestyle. He took home a bronze medal in the 200-yard butterfly with a time of 1:40.39 and was seventh in the 100-yard butterfly.
His time in the 200-yard butterfly set a new record in the 17-18 national age group, which had been set the previous season at the SEC Championships. The previous record holder? A swimmer by the name of Michael Phelps, who held the previous record for 17 years.
“I was still kind of wondering what kind of shape I was in,” Hayes said about going into the ACC Championships. “But with how well I did at ACC’s and I still hadn’t full rested completely and gotten myself completely ready, I knew that NCAA’s would be a lot better.”
He was right.
The freshman phenom proceeded to break another 17-18 national age group record in the championship final of the 100-yard butterfly last month. Even with competition becoming much stronger than the season before, Hayes placed seventh in the event and was a part of a fourth-place team finish in the 200-yard freestyle relay. It also shattered his previous record, which he set while competing in the 6A State Championships with the Timberwolves.
The performance capped off a turbulent freshman season for Hayes with All-American honors.
“To have the year that he did with the adversity that he started the year with was amazing,” Ben said.
Just two days after the NCAA Championships, Hayes was back in the pool. A coach approached him and asked why he doesn’t take some time to rest after the season.
“I didn’t win,” he said.
That dedication is what’s gotten him this far.